Senior structural design engineer
Northvolt AB / Arkitektjobb / Stockholm Visa alla arkitektjobb i Stockholm
2023-04-27
Northvolt has an exciting job offer for an Architect as a Senior Architectural Design Engineer to join our passionate team in Stockholm.
As a Senior Structural Design Engineer in Factory Design / Blueprint you will guide the work of this discipline in the CSA team and collaborate within the organization by supporting the development of optimized design solutions for current and future design of NV's factories, ensuring best in class battery manufacturing facilities. You will also support the Northvolt factory programs (today NV Ett in Skellefteå and NV Drei in Germany) to find the most efficient designs & solutions.
The Factory Design / Blueprint team was created to deliver on Northvolt's vision and bold expansion plans. The team's mission is to deliver a digital factory blueprint of a scalable, rapidly deployable, highly efficient world class battery factory. It constitutes a comprehensive solution with guidelines and tools needed for establishment of the factory spanning process, equipment, materials, facility, utilities and people.
To summarize, Factory Design / Blueprint is a highly strategic but also execution oriented and cross functional team which aids Northvolt in our mission to enable the future of energy.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Creation and review of Northvolt structural design philosophies and guidelines.
Collect, coordinate and structure the structural design requirements from the factory users, amongst all teams and engineering disciplines.
Ensure coordination between internal/external stakeholders and design consultants and compliance with environmental requirements.
Preparation and review of concept and basic design within the Structural discipline.
Provide technical support during Detail Design and Execution phases, acting as the main design authority.
Coordinate structural design on multidiscipline project teams, including MEP disciplines.
Conduct structural analysis and design of concrete and steel structures, along with the creation of justifying structural calculations.
Make technical assumptions and drive structural investigations and studies during early design stages.
Be able to develop quantity take offs and assist with cost estimating for projects in short time frames.
Provide planning estimates with limited scoping information.
Mentor junior team members.
Act as the company-wide point of reference for the Structural discipline.
Perform design option analysis for cost efficiency, constructability, etc.
The person we are looking for is flexible, curios and eager to learn. You will get the chance to have a real impact on our success story in Sweden (to start with) and see the results of your work. Our organization values great self-discipline and a natural talent to make things happen. Qualities that we cherish are sense of quality, friendliness, grit and a sense of humor.
Northvolt is an equal opportunity employer. We're a diverse group of individuals, united by a common mission, who recognise that while our actions as individuals have a role to play in driving Northvolt towards its goals, we always seek to move forward as a team. We offer you an open and welcoming atmosphere where we win as a team - and fail as a team. Northvolt is growing at the speed of light and we are a strong believer in internal career development.
Apply with CV in English or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Full time employment, fixed salary.
Planned starting date is asap.
Skills & Requirements
We believe that you have :
Bachelors' Degree in Civil or/and Structural Engineering
10+ years working experience, preferably in industrial projects
Excellent English written and oral skills
Strong experience with both 3D and 2D design tools such as Revit Structural, as well as Robot and/or Staad Pro
Bonus points for:
Experience and interest in manufacturing industry
Fluency in other languages (Swedish, German)
