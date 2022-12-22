Senior Specialist Programming
Join a team of statisticians and statistical programmers to provide programming expertise to the design, conduct, reporting, interpretation, documentation, and regulatory submissions of our clinical development programs. Depending on your experience, you may contribute to more strategic planning, quantitative decision making, act as expert in our contact with external providers and collaborators and be a part of the function's adaptation and development of programming tools, standards, and processes.
Your profile
Required Background
• Minimum educational level is a BSc degree in a relevant subject such as statistics, biostatistics, mathematics, computer science, life science or engineering.
• Expertise in drug development and clinical data standards (CDISC)
• Expertise in ADaM (specification writing, programming, define generation and ADRG)
• Expertise in analysis output programming (Tables, Figures etc.)
• Good collaboration, communication and influencing skills
• Good written and spoken English
Other relevant qualifications
• Higher academic degree
• Expertise in multiple programming software such as R or Python
• Project management experience
Personal Qualities
• Candidates should possess good social skills, be a strong team player and be able to work effectively in a global organization where teams often are geographically dispersed.
• You should be able to work independently, take own initiatives and have a positive, goal oriented and problem-solving attitude.
• It is essential to have good organizational and communication skills and you should be able to analyze and summarize your results and be comfortable in presenting them.
• Successful candidates will have the ability to communicate subject matter expertise to other experts, as well as an interest in the application of programming in pharmaceutical development.
About the organisation
This position is a consultant assignment at our client via QRIOS Life Science & Engineering in Göteborg for one year. During this time you will be employed by QRIOS Life Science & Engineering.
QRIOS employs curious experts in IT, Life Science and Engineering. We want to continue to attract the best employees, to continue to support our partners with the important competences you require. We are a recruitment and consulting company that is strongly inspired by those who never stop looking for new solutions.
