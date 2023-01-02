Senior Specialist Programmer to Astra Zeneca
TNG Group AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-01-02
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos TNG Group AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Härryda
eller i hela Sverige
Senior Specialist Programmer, Late-Stage CVRM Biometrics, Astra Zeneca Gothenburg
Would you like to become part of the group of statistical programming at Astra Zeneca R&D Gothenburg? Late-stage Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolism Biometrics is now looking for a Senior Specialist Programmer for on-site contract assignment with start as soon as possible.
Purpose, Offer and Benefits
At Astra Zeneca you will join a team of statisticians and statistical programmers to provide programming expertise to the design, conduct, reporting, interpretation, documentation, and regulatory submissions of our clinical development programs.
As a consultant at TNG you will:
* Have fun at work! Our consultants in 2020 gave us a satisfaction index (Employee Net Promoter Score) of 55 in connection with this year 's employee survey. A number that equates to "world class".
* Be personally supported and encouraged by your own consultant manager - all so that you get developed assignments in workplaces with exciting technology.
* Here you get the chance to exchange experiences and meet other consultants at various activities.
Your Responsibilities
Depending on your experience, you may contribute to more strategic planning, quantitative decision making, act as expert in our contact with external providers and collaborators and be a part of the function 's adaptation and development of programming tools, standards, and processes.
The Bigger Picture
The advantages of being a consultant are many! Not only do you get to work with interesting companies and try many different tasks. You also get to broaden your network that you can benefit from throughout your future career
Our Expectations
Required Background
* Minimum educational level is a BSc degree in a relevant subject such as statistics, biostatistics, mathematics, computer science, life science or engineering.
* Expertise in drug development and clinical data standards (CDISC)
* Expertise in ADaM (specification writing, programming, define generation and ADRG)
* Expertise in analysis output programming (Tables, Figures etc.)
* Good collaboration, communication and influencing skills
* Good written and spoken English
Other relevant qualifications
* Higher academic degree
* Expertise in multiple programming software such as R or Python
* Project management experience
Interested?
This is a staffing assignment which means that you are employed by TNG, but work for one of our customers. If you are interested in this position, apply right now! The selection process is ongoing and the position can be filled before the last apply-date. If you have any questions, please contact the recruiter. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tng Group AB
(org.nr 556648-2781), https://www.tng.se/ Arbetsplats
TNG Group AB Kontakt
Affärsansvarig Rekryterare
Kathrine Jahnberg 0707-214214 Jobbnummer
7307914