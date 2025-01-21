Senior Specialist, Engagement & Communication
2025-01-21
Are you ready to whip up creative initiatives to keep our rider fleet engaged? Do you also have a huge passion for innovation and development? Then you might be our next mastermind behind rider engagement and partnerships! We are looking for a Project Manager to join our pink team and take the lead in expanding our rider partnership portfolio and increase our rider engagement. Don't hesitate to apply today!
Work with expanding our rider partnership portfolio which includes discounts, loyalty programs and other benefits
Keep our rider fleet engaged by developing new initiatives, leading different projects and also control national rider events
Contribute to sustainability by increasing the use of e-vehicles through partnerships accessible for the rider fleet
Monitor and maintain a positive rider NPS which you will share with the team and take action on
Lead all communications to more than 7000 riders in the fleet through different channels
Be the main contact point between different stakeholders in initiatives and matters regarding our rider fleet
What you need to be successful
You have a university degree within a relevant field
You have approximately 2 years of relevant working experience such as within project leading, hospitality, partnerships or HR
You have knowledge in project management systems and Google Workspace
Experience from working in last mile delivery or within an international team is considered a big plus!
B driver's license is meritorious
You are fluent in English, and Swedish is considered a plus
Our selection process is continuous and the ad may close before the recruitment process is completed, if we've moved forward to the screening or interview phase.
Our recruitment process will include the following:
Psychometric tests via Alva Labs - We use science-based methodology.
Digital HR interview - Let's get to know each other a bit better!
Case interview - Do your magic and meet us face to face.
Reference check - Almost there!
Who we are
foodora is part of the Delivery Hero Group, the world's pioneering local delivery platform, our mission is to deliver an amazing experience-fast, easy, and to your door. We operate in over 70+ countries worldwide. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany. Delivery Hero has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2017 and is part of the MDAX stock market index.
What's in it for you
Wellness allowance topped with the opportunity to participate in many work/life balance initiatives at foodora such as free group training at Sats & reduced price on massage.
Employee discount at foodora (woho!) and awesome friday breakfasts!
Occupational pension, incl. premium exemption insurance, accident insurance and life insurance.
foodora Learning - Monthly learning sessions about different topics, such as the q-commerce industry, negotiation techniques and project management combined with a structured onboarding and inspiring courses within our learning tool Sana
Great deals at Benify (for e.g. gym membership, e-bikes hotels, audiobooks, streaming services, clothes, kitchen supplies... and so much more!
Awesome AW's and (pink) parties!
