Senior Solar Engineer
2024-07-31
As a Senior Solar Engineer, you will be a trusted advisor who provides advisory services to our customers and supports them in transitioning faster to a deeply decarbonized energy system.
You will be involved in all phases of the solar PV project life cycle, including early development, merger and acquisition (M&A) of development portfolios, project financing, construction and acceptance, the operational phase, and end of life.
Your networking skills will help you connect with professionals within the company as well as outside of DNV to share knowledge and experience and to understand the challenges faced by our customers. During your daily work, you will identify opportunities, provide solutions for customers, and bid for contracts. Contribution to business development, project management, and service development is an integral part of your role, where you will have the opportunity to improve services and initiate new ones.
As a valuable member of the Solar & Battery Storage section, you will cooperate closely with experienced Consultants and Specialists from other teams in the region and globally. This collaboration will allow you to leverage the company's global networks to build the energy advisory business and optimize quality project delivery.
Your responsibilities in the role of Solar Engineer include:
Contributing to winning new external work by identifying opportunities, defining solutions for customers, and bidding for contracts.
Managing projects across several competence areas.
Conducting risk assessments for technical due diligence of pre-construction and operational projects, including data analysis, documentation review, contract review, design and technology assessment, and energy production evaluations.
Conducting market studies and bankability assessments.
Performing technical inspections, monitoring construction progress, and providing drawdown signoffs.
To be a successful candidate, you need:
At least five years of experience in the solar sector, preferably in consultancy or engineering companies.
A Bachelor's or Master's degree in solar/renewable energy, engineering, electric, statistics, atmospheric science, mathematics, physics, or a related discipline.
Experience in operating Solar PV Plants in European countries
Proficiency in English and Swedish
Familiarity with Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and Teams.
Be prepared for short travels across the country and internationally.
A valid driving license is required.
Working at DNV seems to come with a host of benefits that cater to employees' well-being and professional growth. Let's delve into some of the specifics:
Meaningful Job and Company Culture:
DNV offers a meaningful job, emphasizing competence development.
The company culture values teamwork and support, fostering a positive work environment.
Diverse and Experienced Team:
Employees get to work alongside a mix of very experienced experts and young, enthusiastic talents.
This diversity can lead to rich collaboration and learning opportunities.
Attractive Compensation:
DNV provides an attractive total compensation package, which likely includes competitive salaries and benefits.
International Exposure:
Being part of a global company with over 15,000 employees worldwide means exposure to an international working environment.
Work-Life Balance and Flexibility:
Flexible working hours and a focus on work-life balance allow employees to manage their time effectively.
Interesting Projects:
DNV offers both national and international projects, ensuring a variety of challenging work.
Growth Opportunities:
Employees have the chance to develop their competencies and ambitions within DNV.
DNV is an Equal Opportunity Employer and gives consideration for employment to qualified applicants without regard to gender, religion, race, national or ethnic origin, cultural background, social group, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital status, age or political opinion. Diversity is fundamental to our culture and we invite you to be part of this diversity.
