Senior software engineer to international client in Malmö
Quest Consulting Sverige AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2025-02-19
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Quest Consulting Sverige AB i Malmö
, Lund
, Landskrona
, Helsingborg
, Hässleholm
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
Do you want to help shape the digital future of customer engagement platforms? We are seeking a motivated and skilled Integration Software Engineer to enhance our Loyalty & Rewards product offering. This role is crucial in ensuring that our leading SaaS loyalty and promotion platform seamlessly integrates with various dependent systems, including POS, E-commerce, ERP, and Sign-Up Portal. By doing so, you will play an integral part in elevating customer engagement and driving business success.
As an Integration Software Engineer, You Will:
Integration Development: Design, develop, test, and maintain integrations between the loyalty platform and various systems such as POS, E-commerce, ERP, and Sign-Up Portal.
DevOps Pipeline Management: Build and maintain automated CI/CD pipelines, incorporating testing and deployment practices that streamline continuous delivery
Data Migration: Work with large data sets to import retailer loyalty data for new market rollouts and export data for operational reporting and business intelligence.
Documentation: Create and maintain clear and comprehensive technical documentation such as API and integration specifications, development guidelines, system architecture diagrams, error handling, security compliance, CI/CD processes and release notes.
Performance Monitoring: Implement tools and processes to monitor the performance of integrations, troubleshoot issues, and ensure reliability.
Collaboration: Work closely with Product Owners, Technical Leads, Developers, and System Architects to align integration efforts with the overall product strategy and customer engagement goals, contributing to a positive and fun team culture.
Qualifications
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field.
5+ years of experience in software development with at least three years focused on integration and microservice development.
Proficient in programming in C# on .NET with familiarity with common programming design principles.
Proven experience developing REST APIs, webhooks and even-driven integrations using Pub/Sub pattern on Azure Cloud Platform, utilizing ASP.NET.
Worked on complex DevOps pipelines, including automated QA and deployment.
Demonstrated experience working with large data sets such as ETL.
Experience working in large enterprises; experience in Loyalty & Rewards or the Retail sector is a plus.
Din ansökan
Låter rollen intressant och passande? Ansök i så fall omgående för vi intervjuar löpande och rollen kan tillsättas innan sista ansökningsdatum.
Vi kan enbart ta emot och bearbeta din ansökan genom att du registrerar ditt CV i vår portal. Med avseende på GDPR kan vi ej ta emot ansökningar via e-post. Varmt välkommen med din ansökan! Uppdraget är en del av Quest Consulting personaluthyrning.Publiceringsdatum2025-02-19Om företaget
Quest Consulting är ett auktoriserat konsultbolag med kollektivavtal, försäkringar, friskvård och tjänstepension. Vi är specialiserade inom IT, Teknik, HR, Administration och Ekonomi. Vår målsättning är att vara din personliga samarbetspartner och just därför är det så viktigt för oss att arbeta efter våra kärnvärden där våra ledord är att vara Personliga, Nyskapande och Professionella. Ersättning
Månadslön - Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Quest Consulting Sverige AB
(org.nr 556945-6659), https://quest.se/ Jobbnummer
9175414