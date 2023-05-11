Senior Software Engineer (iOS)
Would you like to take part in transforming healthcare? Qbtech is the global market leader in professional ADHD tests, providing tests that are both CE marked and FDA cleared for use as an aid in the assessment and treatment evaluation of ADHD for people age 6-60. Our vision is to transform healthcare by providing a complete system of leading objective tests, products and services that empowers clinical and financial decision-makers to improve outcomes and support patients to better understand their symptoms and treatment.
Qbtech is present in 14 countries with offices in Stockholm, London and Houston. Over the next years, Qbtech will make significant investments into new products, technologies and people to further strengthen their services and product offerings with the aim of building an ecosystem with solutions for providers, clinicians and patients.
About the role
We are looking for a senior software engineer with iOS experience for our product engineering team in central Stockholm. You will be part in planning, designing & developing new features for Qbtech's core products, using agile methodology. Your focus will be on software development in Swift for Qbtech's mobile applications for measuring ADHD symptoms
About the tech stack & team
Qbtech mobile app projects are relatively new, which means we don't have a user base on older iOS versions. We support iOS 15+, which means that we can rely on relatively new additions to iOS such as Swift UI and Combine. Modern iOS has the potential to make app development faster, more elegant and more fun. The developer experience is important for us. QbTech's iOS apps are currently built using a SwiftUI from the ground up. Swift Package Manager is used for various 3rd party libraries. We're experimenting with GraphQL (Apollo) which provides a good foundation for managing local and remote data.
The polyglot engineering team at Qbtech includes both frontend (mobile & web) and backend engineers with many different languages and frameworks in use including Swift, Kotlin, Java, C# and Javascript.
Who are you?
You have extensive experience with iOS development using Swift (likely having worked with Objective-C in the past). You have expert knowledge of creating great user experiences and you've worked with reactive programming frameworks to keep code beautiful and effective (Combine, RxSwift or similar). You've also worked a lot with service integrations, e.g. for login flow, user management etc. (REST- or GraphQL-based). You're used to making architectural decisions that ensure apps follow industry best practices.
You are a curious problem solver with a can-do mentality and you have a genuine interest in software development and the IT / tech industry as a whole.
It's also great if you are familiar with
• AR-kit
• A cross-platform development framework like Flutter or React Native
• CI / CD automation for iOS apps
Qualifications Required for Position
• Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science or related field
• Fluent in English
• Legally eligible to work in the country of employment
Work Environment
The work is office based (Stockholm). Please apply based on location preferences.
What can Qbtech offer you?
At Qbtech you will have the opportunity to work with something meaningful that helps people understand ADHD while transforming healthcare. You will work in an international environment together with some of the leading experts in the world. You will lead the development of best in class as well as first in class products and services - globally. There are plenty of opportunities to learn and grow and to expand into other technologies within the company. Qbtech also offers education and certifications in fields that are relevant to the technology used within the company. Ersättning
