Senior Software Engineer
SeaPattern Sweden AB / Datajobb / Linköping
2025-12-10
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
Visa alla jobb hos SeaPattern Sweden AB i Linköping
About SeaPattern
Enabling a world where the full potential of hydropower is unlocked!
At SeaPattern, we're enabling the transition to renewable energy by unlocking the full potential of hydropower. Our modular, floating hydrokinetic turbines are placed in an optimized microgrid, increasing the energy output of existing hydropower plants without new infrastructure or environmental harm. The system is scalable, affordable, and non-invasive. Our technology also delivers sustainable power in remote areas and mission-critical energy solutions for disaster relief and defense.
Founded by scientists, engineers, and innovators, we're now entering an exciting new phase-bringing our breakthrough technology to market. We are looking to expand our team with brilliant minds who want to develop our technology and join our mission, and are now looking for a Senior Software Engineer.
Your main responsibilities will be to:
Develop the core AI algorithm that predicts turbine power output based on water speed and placement.
Implement computer vision models to analyze drone footage and estimate water flow speeds.
Ensure seamless integration of predictive models into embedded systems for real-time turbine control.
Integrate the core algorithm into our FlowTools web platform, enabling users to simulate turbine placement.
Optimize software for real-time performance and industrial applications.
Collaborate with the CFD engineer to refine hydrodynamic modeling inputs for AI-driven predictions.
We are looking for the following qualifications:
Master's in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field.
10+ years of experience in machine learning & AI for predictive modeling.
Strong experience in computer vision applications, especially for environmental data analysis.
Expertise in embedded programming for real-time control systems.
Experience with cloud-based or web-integrated AI models.
Full-stack development experience is meriting, but front-end skills are not required.
Why Join SeaPattern? Impact: We are enabling a world where the full potential of hydropower is unlocked, enabling the full transition to green energy.
Innovation: Join a team of scientists and entrepreneurs working together on building a new solution.
Growth: You will join a team where you will be expected to bring ideas, seek and share knowledge and where you will be trusted with responsibility and as a consequence will grow fast.
We believe you share our values and demonstrate the following behaviours:
Own it and make it happen: We take ownership, act proactively, and turn opportunities and ideas into reality.
Passion drives us: We act with curiosity, commitment, and a mindset to continuously improve our way of working and make things better.
We are knowledge seekers: We are always exploring, questioning, and pushing the limits of what we know. We actively ask questions, share knowledge, and push boundaries. Curiosity fuels our progress, and learning is at the heart of everything we do.
Recruitment process
This is a full-time position based at SeaPattern's office in Linköping, Sweden. A valid EU and Sweden work permit is required.
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-29
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
SeaPattern Sweden AB
SeaPattern Kontakt
Marcus Filipsson marcus@seapattern.com
