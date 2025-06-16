Senior RF Hardware Design Engineer
2025-06-16
Swedium Global is the growing System Engineering and Solution Company, offers services like Semiconductor Engineering R&D Services, Embedded Systems Development, Custom Application Software Development, Web and Cloud Application Development, Testing Services, Consultancy and Outsourcing services to our clients across the globe for an onsite and offshore business model. Swedium Global is having presence in Sweden, Finland, Poland, Czech Republic and in India.
Location: Stockholm, Sweden
Expected Start date: August 2025
Job Name: RF Design Engineer
We are now searching for an Radio Frequency Developer
Your responsibilities
• Take ownership of RF hardware design project from architectural concept to high-volume production.
• Develop and review specifications, schematics, and simulations with a high degree of autonomy and responsibility.
• Lead complex debugging and validation efforts, applying tools such as link budget analysis and 3d EM simulations.
• Drive continuous technical improvements across design, processes, and product performance
• Prepare and maintain lab environments for testing and verification; scripting and automation (e.g. Python) is a plus.
• Define and execute efficient test and validation methods with complete documentation and traceability.
• Contribute to long-term hardware strategy and support ongoing product quality through field return analysis.
• Collaborate across global teams, sharing insights and best practices to accelerate innovation and delivery.
Requirements
• Experience of at least 5 years in RF hardware design, development, and validation, with a record of delivering complex, high-performance systems into production.
• Deep understanding of RF system architecture, signal integrity, and transceiver design, with the ability to influence design strategy and make key technical decisions.
• Extensive expertise with industry-standard tools such as Cadence, and fluency in advanced simulation techniques including 3d EM simulations.
• Experience of leading or mentoring engineering teams, driving technical discussions, and setting quality standards in hardware development.
• Strong background in power amplifier theory, design, and system-level integration.
• Experience in designing for mass production, including DFM (Design for Manufacturability), test automation, and production support.
• Excellent communication skills in English - both in writing and speech.
• A strategic mindset that balances performance, cost, and time-to-market considerations.
• A proactive and analytical approach to problem-solving, combined with a passion for technology and innovation. Så ansöker du
