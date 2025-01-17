Senior Quantity Surveyor, Sweden
Location: Gävle, Sweden
Collen is a leading international construction specialist delivering projects in Ireland, Europe, and the UK. We are committed to ensuring a diverse and inclusive workplace, by creating a positive environment where everyone feels valued, respected and included.
The successful candidate will be joining a company with an unrivalled reputation for excellence and who was ranked as one of Ireland's 150 best employers 2022.
Key Requirements:
A degree in Quantity Surveying or Construction Cost Management
A proven track record in delivering complex projects on time and within budget
Reporting to the Commercial Director , your key responsibilities may vary depending on the nature and stage of the project being worked on, but can include: -
Preparing tender and contract documents, including bills of quantities with the architect and/or the client
Undertaking cost analysis for repair and maintenance project work
Assisting in establishing a client's requirements and undertaking feasibility studies
Performing risk, value management and cost control;
Advising on procurement strategy
Identifying, analysing and developing responses to commercial risks
Preparing and analysing costings for tenders
Allocating work to subcontractors
Providing advice on contractual claims
Analysis outcomes and writing detailed progress reports
Valuing completed work and arranging payments
Maintaining awareness of the different building contracts in current use
Understanding the implications of health and safety regulations.
Strong time management and communication skills are essential to this role as well as computer literacy and the ability to prepare reports and administer the necessary paperwork.
