Senior Quantity Surveyor
Suir Engineering Sweden AB / Byggjobb / Sollentuna Visa alla byggjobb i Sollentuna
2026-04-27
, Upplands Väsby
, Järfälla
, Danderyd
, Upplands-Bro
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Suir Engineering Sweden AB i Sollentuna
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
We have an exciting new opportunity for a Quantity Surveyor to join Suir Engineering Ltd. This role will be based in Sweden.
Here in Suir Engineering we are a leading international provider of innovative Mechanical, Electrical and Instrumentation Engineering Solutions. Our core sectors are Energy, Power and Renewables, Pharma, Food & Beverage, and Data Centres. We provide best in class contracting solutions with in-house, flexible resources capable of delivering a personable and consistent service to our customers. Over the past 40 years we have delivered projects for Irish and multinational clients across the globe. We are currently expanding significantly, and are delivering large scale projects across Ireland, the U.K, Germany, Denmark and Sweden.
What you will be doing?
Management and ownership of the commercial and contractual requirements through the life cycle of the project.
Responsibility for interface Client Commercial/Contract Team.
Project Procurement including Sub-contractors.
Conduct cost and risk analysis.
Review all incoming correspondence from Employers, Design Team and /or subcontractors, to identify contractually critical items and to initiate replies.
Manage commercial aspects of subcontractors.
Provide project costing, margin & cashflow reports.
Manage project change order procedures and agree costs with client.
Is this the job for me?
• Suitable Candidates must have a 3rd level qualification in Construction Economics / Quantity Surveying and 5+ years' experience working as a Project QS
• Excellent oral and written communication skills.
• Civils experience
• Previous experience working in the electrical/mechanical field.
• Ability to prioritize workload according to deadlines together with a high attention to detail.
• Ability to influence colleagues at all levels.
• Enjoy working as part of a high performing team.
In return from Suir Engineering:
25 days annual leave
Competitive salary commensurate with experience
Rotation
Accommodation provided (if rotation)
Flights home (if rotation)
Company Pension contributions no waiting periods
Paid Maternity and Paternity Leave
Private Health Insurance contribution
Life and Disability cover
EAP for employees and their families
Educational Assistance, CPD, Chartership supports and upskilling opportunities
Our way of working is called the Suir Way, designed to help us on a journey of continuous improvement.
Our people are empowered to make changes to ensure a quality install through effective ways of working.
Our people have a voice and feel empowered.
We have an in-built culture of innovation, learning and continuous improvement.
Value is delivered every step of the journey. Our efficient processes deliver value.
We have a standard, consistent and fully integrated health, safety, environment, and quality system within the business.
Suir Engineering are an equal opportunities employer, we value our greatest asset .... our People. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Suir Engineering Sweden AB
(org.nr 559123-3639)
Norra Malmvägen 143 (visa karta
)
191 65 SOLLENTUNA Jobbnummer
9878722