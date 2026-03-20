Senior Quantitative Researcher
Flower Infrastructure Technologies AB / Matematikerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla matematikerjobb i Stockholm
2026-03-20
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Flower Infrastructure Technologies AB i Stockholm
What We Do Flower is Flexible Power. We are a next-gen energy company leveraging AI and machine learning to make renewable energy stable and always available - even when the sun isn't shining and the wind isn't blowing.
Through smart optimization and trading of energy assets like wind and solar farms, battery systems, and EV chargers, we make renewable energy reliable and predictable, leading the charge towards the energy system of tomorrow.
Who We Are Tech company at heart - purpose in our DNA. Flower consists of a diverse group of innovative individuals with a strong desire to improve the state of the world.
At Flower, we believe trust, collaboration and diversity are essential to not only create an inclusive work environment, but also drive career growth. By embracing varying perspectives, we allow creativity and progress to flourish.
To accelerate towards our goal of becoming the pioneering force powering the energy system of tomorrow, we are now looking for a passionate and skilled Senior Quantitative Researcher.
About The Role:
As a Senior Quantitative Researcher, you will play a defining role in shaping the future of the Wholesale team within the Asset Optimization domain. You will be part of a small, dynamic group mastering short-term energy markets such as Intraday Continuous and Day-Ahead.
You will be at the heart of a fast-evolving trading environment, where data, algorithms, and market dynamics intersect. Your mission: transform ideas into scalable trading strategies, guide the exploration of data and signals, and ensure that our research translates into profitable, risk-aware execution.
This is a hands-on, creative, and technical role. You will lead and collaborate with exceptional colleagues to discover new signals, design trading hypotheses, and turn them into executable models all while setting the direction of our research and backtesting platform.
What You'll Do:
Design the next generation of trading strategies: Develop and refine algorithmic trading approaches across wholesale energy markets, balancing profitability with robustness and compliance.
Develop LOB-aware strategies: Design and refine trading strategies suited for continuous double auction (limit order book) markets such as Intraday Continuous, optimizing order placement, execution, and liquidity interaction.
Lead research and model development: Identify opportunities through data exploration, design models needed to execute trading strategies, and contribute to a culture of rigorous validation and risk evaluation.
Engineer research excellence: collaborate with developers to evolve our research platform and backtesting infrastructure, ensuring reproducibility, scalability, and fast iteration from prototype to production.
Integrate risk and performance analyses: Embed risk management principles into every stage of model design and evaluation, ensuring our strategies align with our risk and regulatory mandates.
Explore and expand data horizons: Investigate new data sources, signals, and market features that can unlock trading opportunities or enhance decision-making.
Mentor and elevate the team: Share your expertise with other researchers and developers, and help cultivate a culture of intellectual curiosity, rigor, and collaboration.
Work across the stack: Contribute to research, data pipelines, backtesting processes, and model deployment workflows, ensuring your work integrates smoothly into production systems.
Who You Are:
8+ years of experience designing, implementing, and validating algorithmic trading models, with proven hands-on experience in the energy sector.
Deep understanding of market microstructure, price formation, and execution dynamics, with an ability to translate theory into profitable, risk-conscious strategies.
Strong programming skills (Python preferred) and comfortable working across the full research stack, from data engineering to backtesting and model deployment.
You enjoy digging into messy datasets, asking the right questions, and validating your assumptions with evidence.
Skilled at guiding less experienced colleagues, fostering technical and analytical growth within the team. You value feedback, and take ownership from inception to production.
You thrive in an environment that moves fast and evolves constantly, always exploring new data sources, statistical methods, and machine learning techniques to improve performance and adapt to evolving markets.
You combine analytical rigor with a proactive, impact-driven mindset, always looking for ways to make your work count.
Direct experience in energy trading, especially algorithmic execution in intraday continuous markets, or in developing strategies tailored to the dynamics of energy systems.
Location Our beautiful office is located in the heart of Södermalm just a short walk from Slussen subway station. We encourage in-office collaboration but support a hybrid work model.
Apply Our corporate language is English, as we have over 30 nationalities in the office. We therefore appreciate it if you could submit your CV in English. Throughout the recruitment process you will meet with the People & Talent Partner, Head of Wholesale & Strategic Analytics, Product Owner and VP of Engineering.
We look forward to hearing from you!
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We kindly but firmly decline any engagement in recruitment assistance for our hiring processes. This includes partnership offers or the sale of recruitment tools. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-6727525-1904423". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Flower Infrastructure Technologies AB
(org.nr 559257-5558), https://flower.teamtailor.com
Katarinavägen 15 (visa karta
)
116 45 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Flower Jobbnummer
9809750