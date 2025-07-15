Senior QA Engineer
2025-07-15
Key Responsibilities
Participate in all testing activities: manual testing, writing manual test
cases, perform all
types of testing (regression, exploratory, acceptance, etc)
Lift the technical competence of the QA team members in Java for test
automation and
coach the team in automation techniques.
Work efficiently across different agile teams in order to create an
excellent product
experience.
Practices the various Agile scrum ceremonies and tools used within
their team.
Keep communication with the other members of the QA team
Take full ownership from design, implementation to the deployment of
automated tests.
Identify, implement and communicate best practices for test
automation.
Drive improvements in CI/CD pipeline.
What you'll bring to the team
Multiple years of experience in Test Automation and System
Development.
Multiple years of experience in UI and Rest API test automation,
TestRail, RestAssured,
Appium, TestNG.
Strong technical knowledge and experience in Java or similar. Object-
Oriented
Programming Languages, Spring Boot, Maven, Version control
experience (Git),
Continuous Integration experience (Jenkins: Pipeline as Code), JUnit and
Selenium.
The ability to mentor colleagues to lift the competence of your team.
Experience in working in an Agile environment following agile
methodologies
Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English, as well
as strong
interpersonal and relationship building skills.
As Quinyx is a growing company your responsibilities may change over
time. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-30
E-post: talent.acquisition@quinyx.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
