Senior Python Developer - AWS Serverless
2026-03-06
We are looking for 5 Senior Python Developer - AWS Serverless for a global company in Södertälje, Stockholm.
Start ASAP, 20 months limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension.
Assignment Overview
We are seeking a highly skilled and motivated Senior Developer with strong experience in Python and cloud-native development to join our team.
In this role, you will work extensively with AWS Serverless technologies, building scalable, reliable and high-performing backend systems that support business-critical applications.
The assignment involves designing, developing and maintaining modern cloud-based backend services, with a strong focus on performance, reliability and scalability. The systems are built using serverless architectures and event-driven patterns, enabling efficient and flexible solutions in a cloud-native environment.
You will collaborate closely with cross-functional teams including developers, architects, product owners and DevOps engineers to ensure that technical solutions align with business needs and long-term platform strategy.
The role requires a developer who is comfortable working in complex distributed systems, contributing to architectural discussions and ensuring that solutions follow modern engineering best practices.
Responsibilities
The consultants will contribute to the development and continuous improvement of cloud-based backend services, including:
• Developing and maintaining backend services using AWS Serverless architecture
• Implementing scalable and reliable solutions using Python
• Designing and building services that support data-driven and event-based architectures
• Working with AWS storage and database services to support application functionality
• Troubleshooting, optimizing and enhancing backend systems to ensure high availability and performance
• Collaborating with cross-functional teams to deliver solutions aligned with business needs
• Contributing to CI/CD automation and improving deployment workflows
• Ensuring that solutions follow best practices for security, scalability and maintainability
Required Competence:
Backend Development
• Strong experience in Python backend development
• Experience building scalable backend systems in cloud environments
• Solid experience with AWS Serverless technologies, including:
• AWS Lambda
• AWS Step Functions
• AWS API Gateway
• Experience working with event-driven architectures
Cloud & Data
• Hands-on experience working with AWS databases and storage solutions
• Experience with relational databases (PostgreSQL or SQL)
• Understanding of data-driven application design
DevOps & Development Practices
• Experience using Git for version control
• Experience with CI/CD pipelines, preferably GitLab CI/CD
• Familiarity with modern cloud-native development practices
Frontend (Meritorious)
• Experience with Angular or React
Meritorious Experience
• Experience with event-driven architecture patterns
• Experience with Domain Driven Design (DDD)
• Experience building microservices in cloud environments
• Experience working in large-scale enterprise environments
Personal Profile - Critical for Success
Technical skills are essential, but we are equally looking for individuals who contribute positively to team collaboration and continuous improvement.
We are looking for someone who:
• Demonstrates strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
• Communicates clearly and collaborates effectively with team members and stakeholders.
• Is passionate about building scalable, secure and high-quality systems.
• Works proactively to improve technical solutions and development practices.
• Is comfortable working independently as well as in team environments.
• Shows curiosity and interest in modern cloud technologies and architecture.
Success in this assignment requires both technical excellence and strong collaboration capabilities.
Education
• Degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related technical field, or equivalent professional experience.
Language Requirement: Fluent in English (spoken and written). Swedish is merited.
This is a full-time consultant position in Södertälje, Stockholm through Incluso. Start is ASAP, 20 months limited contract to begin with, with possibility of extension after that. This role is 100% onsite in Södertälje, Stockholm.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Kanika Singhal recruiter at Incluso.
