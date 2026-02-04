Senior Projekt Manager
For one of our clients, we are currently seeking an experienced Senior Project Manager to lead complex customer projects within the automotive and advanced engineering domain.
In this role, you will have overall responsibility for the successful delivery of project scope across vehicle applications, advanced engineering initiatives, and sales-driven programs. You will ensure that project execution is fully aligned with customer expectations regarding quality, timelines, and cost. The position involves leading customer-facing projects and coordinating cross-functional engineering teams based in both Sweden and China. A key part of the role is to proactively manage risks, drive decision-making, and secure successful project outcomes.
Key Responsibilities
Plan, lead, and execute customer projects, primarily within the automotive sector
Ensure delivery against agreed targets for time, quality, and cost
Act as a subject matter expert in project execution and technical matters in collaboration with sales and commercial teams
Coordinate and lead internal expertise in RFI and RFQ processes
Manage project challenges and ensure aligned solutions across teams in Sweden and China
Requirements
University degree in engineering or a related technical field, or equivalent professional experience
Proven project management experience within Electric Drive systems
Solid understanding of the European automotive industry
Strong background in technical sales support
Fluency in spoken and written English
Experience working in an intercultural environment, particularly with China or Asia, is highly desirable
About You
You are a confident and inspiring leader who knows how to engage and motivate cross-functional teams. You communicate clearly, negotiate effectively, and are skilled at influencing stakeholders at all levels of the organization.
