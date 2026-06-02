Senior Project Manager Crew Tracking Implementation
Pigs Fly AI AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-06-02
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About Optimen
Optimen is a certified "Great Place to Work" and a strategic delivery partner for Jeppesen ForeFlight. We specialize in aeronautical technology and resource optimization for the global airline industry.
With 19 years of experience, with operations in Mexico, USA and Canada, we operate as an extension of our clients' IT departments. We are entrusted with the configuration, development, and delivery of Jeppesen's Crew and Fleet Portfolio.
Carriers such as Aeromexico, Volaris, LATAM, Avianca and TAP Air Portugal rely on Optimen to solve their most complex operational challenges. We are now establishing a Center of Excellence in Sweden to lead critical implementation projects around the world, bridging the gap between client stakeholders and our engineering hubs.
The Role
We are seeking an experienced Senior Project Manager to lead the implementation of Jeppesen Crew Tracking solutions within a complex, rule-driven operational environment.
This is an operational transformation role. Implementing these systems represents a fundamental shift in how an airline operates. You will:
Guide the customer toward business value and operational excellence, ensuring the system delivers real efficiency rather than just a schedule.
Work with the Client Solution Owner (CSO) and the implementation team to navigate complex requirements, steering the client toward optimization best practices.
Balance strict commercial governance (protecting scope) with outcome-based delivery (ensuring efficiency and cost benefits).
Bridge the gap between European client stakeholders and our engineering teams in Mexico, coordinating the delivery of Collective Labour Agreement rules, system integration, and tracking optimization logic.
Operate at a Program Manager level (managing governance, value realization, and commercial scope) while demonstrating Autonomous Delivery Leadership (managing sprints and execution).
Key Responsibilities
Value Realization & Operational Transformation
Outcome-Driven Leadership: Guide the customer toward measurable value. Work with the CSO to constructively challenge assumptions and align the client with efficient industry standards.
Operational Impact: Ensure project deliverables result in tangible operational advantages, such as improved crew efficiency, reduced disruption costs, and automated compliance.
Adoption & Change: Champion the business change aspect of the project, supporting client stakeholders as they navigate the cultural shifts required to adopt new optimization technologies.
Strategic Governance & Commercial Control
Scope & Change Control: Diligently monitor project scope to minimize creep. You will be responsible for identifying "out-of-scope" requests (e.g., new CLA rule interpretations) and utilizing formal change management procedures to ensure proper billing and agreement.
End-to-End Ownership: Own the full lifecycle of the engagement, ensuring outcomes align with contract schedules, profitability, and client value.
Steering & Governance: Establish and operate joint governance processes, including steering committees, status cadence, and transparent reporting/escalation to C-level stakeholders.
Technical Delivery & Agile Leadership
Agile Orchestration: Act as a Scrum Master and Agile Coach when necessary. You will facilitate ceremonies (Sprint Planning, Retrospectives) and protect the technical team from unnecessary disruption.
Complex Configuration Management: Oversee the delivery of critical scope drivers, including Collective Labour Agreements (Union Contracts), tracking optimization strategies, and data integrations.
Required Qualifications
Experience: More than 6 years of Project Management experience, specifically managing complex software implementations (SaaS) for external customers.
Consultative Approach: Proven ability to guide clients through complex operational changes, focusing on customer outcomes and business value.
Commercial Change Management: Proven experience managing Scope Creep and Change Orders in fixed-price or complex time-and-materials contracts.
Technical Proficiency: Requires a strong technical foundation and business acumen, with the ability to navigate the Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) and manage complex integrations.
Agile Methodology: Proven experience with Agile/Scrum methodologies is essential, with the capability to act as a Scrum Master.
Airline Industry Knowledge: Deep understanding of the airline business, specifically Crew Management (Pairing, Rostering, Tracking) or Operations Control (OCC) is required.
Communication: Fluent in English (written and verbal) with the ability to clearly convey complex information to all stakeholders.
Preferred Qualifications
Airline Experience: Experience working with medium and large airline carriers and complex labor union environments.
Language Skills: Fluency in Spanish is a strong asset to facilitate collaboration with our engineering centers in Latin America.
Jeppesen Ecosystem: Prior experience with Jeppesen ForeFlight products (Crew Tracking, Carmen Systems legacy) or the Rave modeling language.
Certifications: PMI-ACP, PMP, or Certified Scrum Master (CSM) certifications are valued. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-31
E-post: jobs@optimen.com.mx Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Pigs Fly AI AB
(org.nr 559285-7733), https://www.optimen.com.mx/en
411 01 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Optimen Europe Kontakt
Managing Director Optimen Europe
Johan Lindblom johan.lindblom@optimen.us Jobbnummer
9940788