Senior Project Manager
2025-01-29
Role Summary
Are you interest in automation and digitalisation and willing to convert this interest in project management support to our production units? Then we can have the work just for you!
We are now looking for one Project Manager to strengthen our team within Projects & Factory Design, with a strong profile within Shopfloor IT and/or Logistics area.
Job responsibilities
Your tasks is to ensure Safety/Health, Quality, Deliveries and Cost by
Advising local project teams with feasibility study, procurement and installation of production equipment
Actively train and coach project managers in PEIP and TFP
Structured sharing / documenting own experience bank during the project
Participate in various exercises and risk assessments
Use of SPS (Scania Production System) principles
Who You Are
We are looking for you who have a solid production technical and project management background within Scania and/or equivalent work experience. You have a minimum of 5 years of experience after your degree preferably in the automotive or relevant engineering industry and have track records of implementing projects. You have with an ability to work both on an overall strategic level and with details. As a person, you are engaged in your work, communicative and have the ability to achieve results through others. You have a driving approach, good analytical skills and competence in work environment and legislation, problem solving and SPS.
This Is Us
Global Industrial Development is a part of the Procurement Production & Logistics organization with the overall mission to support the PP&L management and the operational parts of Chassis & Cabs , Powertrain and Logistics mainly within the area of Manufacturing Engineering and Quality Methods.
The Projects & Factory Design is a team of Global Industrial Development organisation and supports local PRU project organizations in their work with the planning and implementation of investment projects. The team have also the task to contribute with trained employees for the future needs.
Join in building a sustainable future! Scania's ambition is to be involved in driving the development of a sustainable society forward, and the trend of electrified products and digitalization is strong in the automotive industry.
Scania, is in an innovative and exciting phase where collaboration with many functions is necessary to understand what these trends means as we plan and prepare future production. We also prepare our global production systems with high automation level for both preparation and operational activities. This gives the opportunity to accelerate the way of using modern digital tools and possibilities to contribute to the technology shift in Scania.
Scania Offers
In your role as Senior Project Manager, you are given the opportunity to work in many different PRU:s, take part in new technology and create contacts for future challenges within Production units.
As a competence carrier in Project Management, you are an important part of supporting existing project teams with your experience and knowledge.
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options. With a structured development plan and courses, Scania supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. Scania also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-02-12. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
Projects & Factory Design, Magnus Tyrbjörn magnus.tyrbjorn@scania.com
Global Industrial Engineering, Jonas Zetterlund jonas.zetterlund@scania.com
