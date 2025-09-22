Senior Project Manager - Traton Project Office
2025-09-22
RATON is a group of strong brands with a shared mission: transforming transportation together to create the future of sustainable transport solutions. Within TRATON, we include MAN, Scania, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Together, we have the power to transform transportation - Let 's make a difference together. Find out more: www.traton.com
Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you believe in servant leadership and thrive in an international environment?
Are you driven to find new solutions, motivate teams, and deliver results that shape the future of sustainable transport?
Then you could be our next Senior Project Manager!
Role Summary
As Senior Project Manager in TRATON's Project Office, you lead complex, cross-functional programs from strategy to launch. You align executives and teams on shared goals, manage scope, schedule, and budget, and deliver high-quality product launches across trucks, buses, and services.
You turn vision into customer value by balancing technical and commercial trade-offs, engaging senior stakeholders up to the Executive Board, and coaching teams to creating an environment where collaboration, creativity, and results thrive.
Your ability to bring clarity, momentum, and collaboration into complex environments will be key to our success.
Who You Are
You are an experienced and trusted project leader who thrives in dynamic, international environments. With at least five years of experience in project management and product development (ideally within embedded systems), you know how to turn complexity into clarity and drive results that matter.
You bring a coaching leadership style that inspires and motivates teams. Your ability to listen, engage, and adapt your communication makes you equally effective in strategic discussions with executives and in day-to-day collaboration with project teams.
What sets you apart is your mix of structure and empathy. You provide stability in high-stakes situations while keeping focus on the bigger picture. At the same time, you pay attention to the operational details that make projects succeed.
You hold a Bachelor's or Master's degree in engineering (Mechanical, Industrial, Electrical, or Mechatronics) or equivalent experience. Fluency in English is essential, and above all, you are curious, solution-oriented, and eager to keep learning.
This Is Us
At TRATON Group R&D Program Management Office, we drive innovation for all TRATON brands - MAN, Scania, Navistar, and Volkswagen Truck & Bus. Our role is to balance brand-specific needs and deliver the best combined solutions for customers worldwide.
Me as a leader and the team: I believe that teamwork makes us stronger than the sum of our parts. We value openness, diversity, and respect within team. I prioritize health, personal development and continuous improvement.
We Offer
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, TRATON Group R&D supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include wellness allowance, bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. We also host events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses for an easy commute to Södertälje.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 3rd of October, 2025. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
Julia Eliasson,Head of Embedded Electronics Solutions - julia.eliasson@se.traton.com
or
Patric Fromholz, Head of Embedded Software Solutions - patric.fromholz@se.traton.com
We look forward to your application!
