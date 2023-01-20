Senior Project Buyer (Capex)
Are you ready to shape tomorrow's society together with us?
The transport industry is undergoing the largest transformation in decades, maybe even in history. It has never been a more exciting time to work within logistics and transportation. Sustainability, Electromobility, Automation, are just some of the focus areas in this transformation. We have a unique opportunity to shape the world we want to live in and hand over a better world to the next generation. As we are looking for a Senior Project Buyer (Capex) located in Gothenburg. The question is; Are you onboard?
You will be part of a regional team, working within the area of Production Equipment Investments for Cab & Vehicle and Industrial Trucks. The majority of our stakeholders are located in Sweden, Belgium & France but we also have the global, strategic responsibility for the investment purchasing. Our main stakeholders are Group Trucks Operations in Europe
We value a high level of energy, excellent social skills, a positive spirit and openness for handling the changing environment that we face.
Main responsibilities
Drive strategic sourcing projects and also to manage the day-to-day investment business
Build and maintain strong relationship with internal cross functional stakeholders
Advise stakeholders on procurement issues, providing support and guidance at all stages of the procurement cycle
Drive improvements in purchasing processes and stakeholder behavior
Analyze and optimize the supplier base for your area of responsibility
Build and maintain strong business relationships with our suppliers and stakeholders
Drive sourcing activities for investment projects of production equipment, according to defined strategies and frameworks
Lead supplier negotiations
Desired Education/Experience
Master's degree Engineering and/or Business Administration or equivalent
Purchasing/negotiation experience is an advantage
Main skills & competencies
High energy and passion for performance
Positive spirit
Good networking skills
Strong continuous improvement skills
Strong analytical skills
Solid commercial skills
Project management understanding
Holistic view and ability to be pragmatic
Communication skills: excellent written and verbal communication
Presentation Skills: Ability to be effective in a variety of formal presentation settings
Fully proficient in Swedish and English
You might not have all the desired skills and competencies, but don't worry; at Volvo Group we hire for attitude and train for skills - The most important is that you are a team player, a quick learner and that you keep focus on the target.
For more information, please contact:
Hanna Eliasson, Manager Cabs & Vehicle and Mobile Logistics EquipmentHanna.eliasson@volvo.com
, +46 739 02 83 71
