Senior Procurement Specialist to Samsung

Samsung is now seeking a Senior Procurement Specialist to join their team based at the head office in Kista. In the Nordics they are a sales and marketing organization with offices in Stockholm, Copenhagen, Oslo, and Helsinki. You will join a team of four engaged colleagues in a dynamic work environment that drives results together and enjoys teamwork. If that sounds inspiring, this will be the right place for you.
About the role:
As the Senior Procurement Specialist you are responsible for designing, implementing and executing sourcing and procurement strategies within indirect marketing categories across the Nordics. You are also responsible for vendor management and working closely with local stakeholders to lead agreed projects and activities and deliver value to the bottom line.
Key responsibilities:
Build a pipeline of Procurement projects for the region in collaboration with local stakeholders and execute local and regional deals within agreed timeframes
Achieve cost reduction targets, develop new added value strategies and improve negotiable spend via sourcing and demand management
Lead complex RFx and support in the analysis of the information and the negotiation of the contract, in collaboration with the stakeholders and legal team
Minimize contractual risks to the company and manage business relationships with vendors according to Samsung's Procurement processes
Develop and foster vendor relations from a business perspective including risk management, innovation and services with competitive edge. This includes Supplier Relationship Management approach and conduct formal Samsung vendor evaluation process
Monitor market development, trends and drivers including potential vendor in relation to Procurement Category Management process
Contribute, support and maintain in the standardization of Samsung processes and operation, including purchase order review, to ensure compliance to our policies within the organization
Main competence required:
Bachelor's or Master's degree (or equivalent), preferably in procurement, finance or similar
5-8 years of work experience in sourcing and purchasing
Experience of working in a global and complex marketing organization and liaising with different cultures
Ideally previous experience with indirect Procurement Category Management in e.g. Media, Digital, PR, Field Force, Exhibition & Events, Creative & Production
Excellent in written and verbal presentation and communication - must be able to communicate fluently in both Swedish and English
Ability to interact with a large number of stakeholders within all levels of the organization
A structured and detailed oriented person
Curious and adaptable with solution-oriented approach
You must be highly structured, with a high level of energy and visual drive. Good communicator with excellent negotiation and social skills.
Capable of translating customer's strategies, building relationships and opening doors.
Being able to see and understand market dynamics and translate into business opportunities.
Samsung is a dynamic company in a fast moving industry, there are opportunities to grow and develop! In order to enjoy working with us you must be a person who appreciates tempo, cross team collaboration, change and to take own initiatives.
About the assignment
