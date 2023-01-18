Senior Power Electronics Expert (Microinverter)
Huawei Technologies Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2023-01-18
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Huawei Technologies Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sollentuna
, Karlskrona
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Huawei's Digital Power Research and Development Center, Stockholm, Sweden is responsible for development of next generation power electronics platforms. Now we are looking for an experienced expert with strong background in PV microinverter design and development. In this position you will be responsible for building the core competitiveness of the power architecture design, product form and system communication technology in microinverter system.
Requirements:
• Ph.D. in Power Electronics/Electrical and Electronic Engineering (or similar) field, more than 8 years of R&D experience in the industry.
• Experienced in the development and competitiveness building of microinverters.
• Deep insights into technological trends and future roadmaps.
• Be able to design the topology of micro inverters and independently perform topology analysis, circuit simulation.
• Highly motivated and interested in innovative solutions and technologies along with willingness to lead and execute R&D activities.
• High-level self-reliance, self-driven, autonomous and target-oriented work style with strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
• Professional-level working proficiency of in English, and prior international and multicultural work experience is highly preferred.
Key responsibilities
• Work with internal customers to identify and define system requirements and needs to establish key technical competences for Huawei's future products and solutions.
• Take charge of the root technology planning, technical research, and competitiveness building of future generation microinverter products.
• Generate novel ideas and protect them with patent fillings
• Build the team's influence in new industries, gain insight into key industry progress, and maintain good communication with industry resources.
• Work with external R&D institutes and Universities on collaborative projects for developing novel high-power converter and associated control algorithms for relevant applications of Huawei Digital Power Product Line.
• Lead the design and subsequent verification and validation of converter concepts in the R&D laboratories.
• Participate in international conferences/exhibitions of power electronics community representing Huawei for external communications.
• Occasionally travelling to Huawei China for internal communications and cooperation.
• Advise Master and Industrial Ph.D. staff members.
For more information Contact:
Grover Torrico +46739208498 grover.torrico@huawei.com
Wu Chao +46739208493 supert.wu@huawei.com Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Huawei Technologies Sweden AB
(org.nr 556595-6827), http://huawei.com Arbetsplats
Huawei Sweden R&D Kontakt
Wuchao supert.wu@huawei.com Jobbnummer
7355659