Senior Mobile Communications Consultant
Eccoci AB / Datajobb / Lund
2025-06-24
We are now looking for a Senior Mobile Communications Consultant for our client, to work on product development and R&D projects.
Tasks & Responsibilities:
You will be working for the design, development, test and validation and certification of hardware and RF communications circuits (receiver and transmitter circuits including antenna and system design) for applications in automotive and similar fields using advanced 2G/3G/4G/5G components.
Qualifications:
• Over 15 years of experience with mobile communications.
• Extensive design, development and R&D experience in the 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G mobile communications fields.
• Background in designing and developing mobile phones, cellular telemetry and monitoring devices in all the current technologies including LTE Cat M1 and Cat4, NB IoT, WiFi, BLE, GNSS.
• Experience in developing NFC designs and ASICs for use in mobile phones and other cellular devices.
• Ability to manage a few projects simultaneously.
• Strong problem solving skills and ability to work in a multicultural team environment.
No remote hours/days available, you will be working onsite.
