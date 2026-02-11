Senior Mechanical Engineer
Platsa AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2026-02-11
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Platsa AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Härryda
eller i hela Sverige
Quantum computing is moving from research to reality, and the hardware behind it is finally becoming the bottleneck. At SCALINQ, we build cryogenic systems at the edge of what materials, precision, and physics allow - and we're looking for a senior mechanical engineer who wants to turn difficult ideas into working products. Curious to learn more? Read on.
Senior Mechanical Engineer As a Senior Mechanical Engineer at SCALINQ, you will take a central technical role in developing advanced cryogenic hardware for quantum computing. This is a hands-on role where you design, build, test, and iterate - while also guiding and supporting more junior engineers.
You will work across the full development cycle, from early concepts and CAD design to experimental validation, supplier interaction, process improvement, and close collaboration with electrical, production, and sales teams. Your work will not stop at drawings; you will help take designs all the way to production-ready hardware and real customer deployment.
This role is for someone who thrives on responsibility, fast decisions, and solving complex problems in an environment where priorities shift, constraints are real, and progress matters.
What We Offer You At SCALINQ, you will work on technology that enables a fundamental shift in how computing is built. We move fast, expect initiative, and give engineers real ownership - ideas turn into production-ready products and reach global customers within a year. You will work hands-on with cryogenic hardware, unconventional materials, and high-precision systems, using state-of-the-art tools in close collaboration with academia, suppliers, and customers. This is a trust-based environment with high expectations, continuous technical challenge, and rapid professional growth, where impact matters more than titles or hierarchy.
Who We Are Looking For We are looking for a highly experienced mechanical engineer with a strong technical foundation and a clear drive to build things that are hard. You are comfortable taking ownership of complex, poorly defined problems and making decisions without having perfect information. You combine confidence in your expertise with curiosity and humility, and you actively seek to learn from others and challenge your own assumptions. You thrive in fast-paced environments with ambitious goals, non-conventional products, and tight collaboration across engineering disciplines. You value solving hard problems together with highly competent colleagues and know when to ask for input. You are structured, proactive, and energized by technical challenges, and you naturally take on a guiding role by mentoring junior engineers while staying deeply hands-on yourself. You lead by example, set technical direction when needed, and create clarity for others in complex situations. This is not a role with fixed boundaries - it is one you help define.
About SCALINQ At SCALINQ, the team is at the core of everything we do. By bringing together expertise in quantum technology, microwave engineering, and hardware design, we develop high-performance hardware solutions that enable the scaling of quantum computers. Rooted in research, our products include advanced RF packaging, high-density interconnects, and cryogenic components designed to meet the real-world constraints of quantum computing.
With strong ties to Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden, we combine global scientific expertise with Gothenburg's practical, collaborative engineering culture. Innovation at SCALINQ happens through close interaction between research and engineering, with a clear focus on turning complex ideas into robust, deployable hardware.
Requirements
M.Sc. or equivalent degree in Mechanical Engineering or a related field
Senior-level experience in hardware development, preferably high-precision systems.
Strong proficiency in CAD/CAE and experience with DFM, DFA, and structured product development
Merits
Experience with cryogenics and low-temperature environments
Experience with microwave-related components or high-frequency systems
Experience in low-volume manufacturing
Knowledge of thermal management, integration with electrical systems, and LCA/quality processes
We look forward to receiving your application. Please note that we review applications on an ongoing basis and the position may be filled before the final application date.
Application deadline: March 20, 2026
Start date: By agreement
Position: Full-time
Location: Gothenburg
Platsa is responsible for the recruitment for this position. If you are offered the role, you will be employed directly by our client. Any questions regarding the position may be directed to the responsible recruiter:
Evelina Löfberg evelina.lofberg@platsa.se Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7193819-1836863". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Platsa AB
(org.nr 556952-8846), https://platsa.teamtailor.com
411 03 GOTHENBURG Arbetsplats
Platsa Jobbnummer
9737072