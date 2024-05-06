Senior Mechanical Designe
Professional Galaxy AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Upplands-Bro Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Upplands-Bro
2024-05-06
, Järfälla
, Sollentuna
, Upplands Väsby
, Sigtuna
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Professional Galaxy AB i Upplands-Bro
We have a requirement for the position of Senior Mechanical Designer with one of our client.
Location: Södertälje
Requirements:
• Education: Mechanical engineer or similar.
• Experience with outsourced development, working with development suppliers & understanding of the commercial sourcing process.
• Skilled in technical discussions.
• Able to compromise and also stand firm depending on requirement and situation.
• Good technical understanding of powertrain.
• 3d and 2d design also important.
• FMEA, Catia, Enovia, 3d Experience.
• Communicative, quick to search for support, include relevant people. in decisions and daily work
• Language:Swedish and English.
• Truck driver license.
Apply by sending your CV with small motivation to: info@progalaxy.se
Selections and interviews are ongoing and a decision can be made before the last response date.
Phone: 0739488808
Job Types: Temporary, Contract
Contract length: 12 months
Application Deadline: 15-05-2024
Expected Start Date: 03-06-2024 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-15
E-post: info@progalaxy.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Professional Galaxy AB
(org.nr 559366-0524)
Snickervvägen 37 (visa karta
)
197 30 BRO Jobbnummer
8661814