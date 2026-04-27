Senior Mechanical Design Engineer
Avaron AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Västerås Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Västerås
2026-04-27
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About the Company
Avaron helps you find assignments that match your skills and ambitions. As a permanently employed consultant with us, you get competitive terms - combined with the variety and growth that a consulting career offers.
About the Assignment
You will join a development team working on housing and mounting solutions for a new IO system in an industrial automation environment. The assignment covers the full product development lifecycle, from early concepts and technical investigations to detailed design, verification and a finished product. You will work with advanced mechanical design and help create robust solutions that meet demanding functional and quality expectations. The role also gives you close collaboration with cross-functional teams, where your mechanical design expertise will play an important part in moving the product forward. This is a strong opportunity for you if you want to combine deep technical work in CREO with real influence on how a new product is shaped.
Job DescriptionYou will design and develop mechanical components and products for a new IO system.
You will create housing and mounting solutions with a focus on function, manufacturability and quality.
You will work with plastic design, including solutions adapted for injection molding.
You will verify and validate mechanical concepts and detailed designs.
You will perform technical analyses, investigations and documentation as part of the development process.
You will collaborate closely with cross-functional teams to drive progress from concept to finished product.
You will contribute senior mechanical design expertise and help guide sound technical decisions throughout the assignment.
RequirementsMinimum 10 years of documented experience in mechanical design
Strong proficiency in CREO
Experience in plastic design and injection molding
Solid expertise in mechanical engineering design
Ability to work both independently and as part of a team
Nice to havePhD or equivalent advanced degree
Recognized specialist expertise within the field
Strong collaboration skills
Positive and solution-oriented mindset
Good communication skills
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7640771-1967921". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Västerås Central Station (visa karta
)
722 12 VÄSTERÅS Jobbnummer
9877154