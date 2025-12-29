Senior Material Engineer
Our proprietary vanadium solid-state battery (VSSB) technology defines a new class of battery energy storage infrastructure, delivering ultra-safe, high-power solutions through a manufacturing model designed for rapid global scale-up. In parallel, we are also developing zinc-ion battery technologies for a wide range of applications.
We are now looking for a Senior Material Engineer to join our growing team in Rosersberg, Sweden, and play a key role in developing, industrializing, and scaling next-generation battery technologies.
Your responsibilities will include:
Conceiving, implementing, and protecting novel battery concepts, including preparing, filing, and reviewing patent applications.
Designing and developing battery cells, from single-cell concepts to full battery cells, including validation and performance verification.
Developing, improving, and maintaining methods and test procedures to support current and future products.
Building hands-on prototypes to iterate designs and verify performance.
Analyzing and optimizing cell manufacturing processes, including materials, equipment, and process parameters.
Anticipating, identifying, and mitigating potential issues in cell components that may impact battery performance and applications.
Creating research and development plans, executing experiments, analyzing data, and presenting results to relevant stakeholders.
