Senior Marketing Manager
2024-02-13
About Klarna
We are on a mission to liberate humanity from all the meaningless time spent managing their purchases and finances, so they can do more of what they love. Klarna was founded on a bold belief: that people are capable of achieving the extraordinary, even when faced with the seemingly impossible. Our journey has been one of continuous learning, facing immense challenges head-on, dedicating countless hours of hard work, and never wavering in our commitment or resilience - and now we are looking for individuals to join us on our journey and contribute to our mission.
What you will do
We are looking for a senior Marketeer to lead our efforts in monetising our customer communication efforts through owned channels. You will lead a team of experts in different aspects of the problem space. Your day to day will combine creating new inventory for us to monetise and work closely with our CRM teams to make the most out of our existing collateral.
Who you are
You are ambitious and will show significant drive in everything you do
You should have a well-defined strategic vision to identify opportunities for monetizing customer communication efforts through owned channels, and the ability to transform these visions into actionable plans.
You have strong leadership skills to motivate, inspire, and guide team members. You are adept at fostering a collaborative and innovative environment.
You should be able to think outside the box and come up with novel approaches to enhance revenue generation.
You have strong analytical skills to measure the effectiveness of different strategies, make data-driven decisions, and continually refine approaches based on insights from data analysis.
You can lead a team and work with senior stakeholders across the organization
You have a wide range of knowledge within different
You should have (mandatory)
Minimum 10 years of Digital Marketing working experience on client or agency side
Campaign management and coordination from creative development to follow up
Experience from CRM systems
A growth mindset
An understanding of customer behavior, segmentation, and personalized communication.
A metrics driven approach and good understanding of audience management and measurement
Experience working with Commercial departments and Affiliate networks
Experience of working in a - fast-paced startup environment, larger company with a strong entrepreneurial culture or a company with a strong brand track record
Experience from working with Paid campaigns are meritorious
Interested?
Please send us a CV in this application and we will come back to you as soon as possible if we find your profile relevant for the role.
