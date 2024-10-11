Senior Manager XPI Fuel System R&D
2024-10-11
For the last 20 years, Scania has partnered with Cummins Engine Company in a joint venture to develop and manufacture common rail fuel systems. Today this fuel system, known as XPI, is used extensively on both Scania and Cummins engine platforms. The XPI Fuel System R&D team carry out fuel pump and fuel injector product development and provide engineering support for the XPI assembly plant and XPI products used by Scania today.
The organisation has grown both in personnel and capability over the last few years and we are now roughly 30 employees, working in 3 separate groups. The senior manager is moving to a new role and we therefore have an excellent opportunity for a new leader to continue to develop the organisation.
Your role
As the head of engineering development you will have a senior position within XPI Engineering as leader of one of four global R&D sites and will play an active role in the Global Cummins Fuel Systems Engineering leadership team. You will leverage this position to grow the relationship between your team, the fuel system organisation at Scania R&D and Cummins Fuel Systems. You will balance the shorter term commitments and deliveries to the customer with a longer term strategic plan for the organisation that meets future needs. Your responsibilities include managing the resources within the organisation to deliver on the strategic and product development projects we are assigned. Your role requires you to fully engage in Cummins development processes and tools so it is essential that you manage to co-exist as a Scania employee whilst spending a large amount of your time and efforts within the Cummins way of working.
Your profile
We are looking for a candidate with extensive management experience within product development, preferably from engine component, performance or controls development. We expect that you have a sound understanding of engineering development processes and have previous experience of product development from conception to industrialisation. You act independently, think strategically and use your initiative to tackle problems as they arise. You have integrity and an ability to manage relationships and cross functional collaborations. You have a passion for technical development and a genuine interest in developing people through coaching and mentoring. You use these skills to motivate your team to deliver and achieve their goals. You should have a Master of Science or Engineering degree in a relevant field. Fluency in written and spoken English is a must and fluency in Swedish is advantageous but not a requirement.
We offer
The opportunity to play a leading role in a unique collaboration within a global organization where we focus on teamwork and our people to develop world class products for our customers within Scania and Cummins. We offer an open climate, where each team member's contribution is appreciated and encouraged. Even though we are a relatively small organisation we have a lot of experience and wide reaching responsibilities and are committed to delivering excellence in everything we do.
Further information
Please contact recruiting manager Julia Mörtberg (email to Julia.Mortberg@scania.com
or by phone +46700813117) or current manager Stephen Conway (email to Stephen.Conway@scania.com
or by phone +46700883135) for further information.
Application
Your application shall contain CV, personal letter and relevant certificates. Please apply through our website as soon as possible and no later than October 30 2024.
