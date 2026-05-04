Senior Manager Project Management
Paebbl AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2026-05-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Paebbl AB i Stockholm
Paebbl is looking to add an outstanding Project Manager to the team. You will play a leading role, working closely with the FOAK CEO and the Founders on a variety of key projects related to our continuous mineralisation reactor. In addition, you will work with various stakeholders necessary for the project's success and will be expected to leverage your expertise to ensure safe, timely completion.
ROLE DESCRIPTION
Work alongside the FOAK CEO to tackle a wide range of process engineering and design challenges in the development and scale-up of our continuous mineralisation process. This also includes defining the scope and objectives of our projects.
Primary responsibility: development, delivery and execution of project plans. This includes implementing safety processes and procedures to ensure process hazards and overall QSSHE expectations are met during project execution.
Prepare project budgets based on the scope of work and resource requirements
Leads execution plans, including the development and implementation of contracting/procurement strategies. This also includes contractor administration activities, e.g., contract review and support for contract preparation and negotiation.
Supports or, in some cases, leads procurement activities, including in some cases, materials requisitioning and expediting
Monitors and appraises Contractor(s)' organisation, planning, execution and controls and drives improvement plans to close gaps in performance
Coordinates all applicable activities to ensure the timely completion of reviews and the resolution of technical queries and actions.
Identifies project issues and executes/stewards appropriate actions to resolution.
Supports the transition between project development phases, ensuring compliance with industry standards
Responsible for project close-out and turnover to the operational organisation
Potentially grow into managing larger project teams as more people with specialist and junior expertise are added to the team
Anticipates resources needed to reach objectives and manages resources in an effective and efficient manner
Mentors new design engineers and advises on development opportunities for training on the job
Location: Rotterdam, The Netherlands (at least 60% of the time)
YOUR PROFILE
You are an experienced Project Manager or Project Engineer who loves working with diverse teams and getting things done (on time and within budget!). You have at least 15 years of experience in project engineering and have led integrated project teams to manage FOAK projects.
You have a proven leadership track record in the refinery/petrochemical/steel/mining, and/or cement markets. Experience in more than one of these industries is highly beneficial.
You have a strong affinity for commercial matters and possess business acumen, a solid understanding of Project Controls (planning, scheduling, work-hour estimates and measuring progress), with the potential to lead and motivate teams.
You are highly capable of organising and setting priorities, communicating and presenting effectively. You demonstrate initiative and a proactive attitude. You thrive in fast-paced environments where you can contribute your skills and collaborative attitude to bring physical projects to completion.
Ranging from small to big projects, you have a long list of successfully run projects to your name, in which you have demonstrated the ability to think analytically and creatively about problem-solving. You enjoy collaborating across disciplines and take a constructive approach to teamwork. You have good communication skills and are fluent in English (fluency in Dutch is a plus!). You are well organised and like to keep working environments neat and tidy. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-18
E-post: stefan@paebbl.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Paebbl AB
(org.nr 559317-0730) Jobbnummer
9889933