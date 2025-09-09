Senior Manager, General Ledger Accounting
2025-09-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
We are seeking an experienced Senior Manager to lead our global General Ledger team within the Record to Report (RTR) organization. You will be responsible for directing a team of managers, senior associates, and off-shore resources, ensuring the integrity of our financial reporting, and driving process scalability. This role requires a strategic leader adept at managing teams and improving accounting functions in a complex, global environment.
Key Responsibilities:
Lead, mentor, and develop the RTR team, setting clear goals and managing performance to foster a culture of excellence and growth.
Direct the monthly and quarterly financial close process, ensuring timely and accurate reporting in accordance with IFRS, and providing final oversight on complex reconciliations and analyses. Specific process areas include Leasing, Payroll, Accruals/Prepaids, Cash, and Investments among others.
Champion the continuous improvement and scalability of accounting processes by developing best practices, enforcing policies, and leading key system enhancements.
Serve as the primary liaison for audits and collaborate with senior leadership across Finance, Engineering, Legal, Tax, and other departments to drive strategic initiatives.
Oversee special projects, ad hoc analyses, and present critical financial findings to executive leadership.
Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree in Accounting or Finance; CPA highly preferred.
10+ years of progressive accounting experience with at least 5 years managing teams, including other managers.
Expert knowledge of IFRS and proven success in leading process improvement initiatives.
