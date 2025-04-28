Senior Manager - International Business Development - Zeppelin Rental
Zeppelin Sverige AB är exklusiv återförsäljare för Caterpillar Inc. i Sverige och erbjuder nya och begagnade entreprenad- och gruvmaskiner, uthyrningstjänster samt motorer och elgeneratorer. I utbudet finns mer än 100 maskintyper, från minigrävmaskiner till gigantiska gruvtruckar. Maskinerna är driftsäkra, bränsleeffektiva och bygger på modern teknologi. I segmentet för motorer och generatorer är Zeppelin en ledande leverantör av lösningar för applikationer inom industri, marin och järnväg. Den svenska verksamheten är komplett med försäljning, service, finansiering och uthyrning. I organisationen finns gedigen kunskap hos servicetekniker och ingenjörer som servat Caterpillar-produkter under årtionden. Zeppelin tar hand om kunder i hela Sverige och har cirka 520 anställda på 14 platser från norr till söder. Zeppelin Sverige AB är en del av den tyska Zeppelin-koncernen. Mer information finns på zeppelin-cat.se.
Senior Manager - International Business Development
We are looking for an experienced Senior Manager - International Business Development to strengthen our Rental team and contribute to our international growth. The position can be based in Stockholm or Garching, near Munich, and we are eager to find someone who can start as soon as possible.
Your responsibilities:
* Develop and implement business strategies for our International Business Units (IBUs) of Zeppelin Renral.
* Analyze and evaluate business performance for IBUs, focusing on business processes, KPIs, variance analysis, and performance trends.
* Identify optimization opportunities and develop actionable recommendations for operations, management, planning, and reporting.
* Collaborate with international finance and strategic business units to develop and harmonize controlling and reporting processes.
* Lead or actively support IBUs in business development projects and strategic initiatives.
* Act as a trusted expert and advisor in project management, strategy development, controlling, and reporting matters.
* Support M&A projects and lead integration projects of new business entities (PMI processes).
Your qualifications:
* Completed degree in business administration, economics, or a comparable field, preferably with a focus on business controlling.
* Several years of professional experience in management consulting, corporate development, finance, or project management.
* Strong stakeholder management skills across various organizational levels and cultural contexts.
* Excellent analytical, reporting, and financial modeling skills.
* Proven experience in project and change management.
* High intercultural competence, proactive mindset, and strong service orientation.
* Entrepreneurial thinking combined with a results-driven approach.
* Ability to work independently and in a structured manner.
* Willingness to travel internationally (approx. 20%).
* Fluent in English is a must. Depending on the location, fluency in Swedish or German is required. Language skills in any of the following is considered an advantage: Czech, Danish, Dutch, Norwegian, Slovakian.
Desirable qualifications:
* Experience in machinery and equipment rental, particularly in fleet management or operations.
* International academic and/or professional experience.
* Experience in consulting, business development, or change management.
* Knowledge of post-merger integration (PMI).
We believe you have an excellent ability to communicate clearly and effectivly with various stakeholders.
You have a natural ability for understanding different perspectives and advanced skills in building and maintaining relationships in an international environment.
You are analytically strong and quick in adapting to changing circumstances and new challenges as well as an openness to learning new things.
You have a strong drive to achieve set goals and deliver results with a proactive approach to tasks and projects.
What we offer:
* Unique company culture in a stable corporate environment.
* Growing with Zeppelin - we offer you fantastic opportunities for you to grow with us.
* Work-life balance - We can offer mobile and flexible working as well as numerous offers relating to work and family.
* Z Colourful - diversity is important to us!
* Our sustainability strategy - Zeppelin takes numerous measures in the areas of CO2 reduction and is aware of its social responsibility. We create solutions!
If you think Zeppelin Rental would be a perfect fit for you, please send in your application as soon as possible.
