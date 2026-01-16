Senior Maintainability Engineer
2026-01-16
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future. If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Who are we?
The Aftermarket Engineering (AME) function is a main contributor to high machine availability, low Total Cost of Ownership, and high Customer satisfaction.
In the AME Team, we manage the aftermarket support for our product portfolio in the domain of Diagnostics, Maintainability, Parts and Repair Methods.
We are a multinational and multicultural team based in Braås - 10 colleagues with unique experiences, knowledge and opinions. Open feedback culture and respect for each other is an essential cornerstone for our success. This position is based in Braås.
Key Responsibilities
As a Maintainability Engineer you will be the owner of the maintainability for the products developed in Braås. Through Project Participation you will co-develop and evaluate the technology/product solutions with the solution providers within multiple technology streams to ensure development of an optimized solution for maintainability and availability (Quality, Delivery, Cost and Feature (QDCF)). Together with Aftermarket Readiness Leaders (ARL's) you will deliver full AM requirements in early development phases in projects, seeking agreement and alignment with responsible stakeholders in project organization.
You will also:
• Propose maintainability targets on machine and core technologies areas (for example lower Service Index Analysis (SIA) score or lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) than previous generation)
• Be the main interface for maintainability topics within AM functions as well as in the Product Platforms (PP) and project organizations
• Visualize maintenance cost and time to verify and validate the feature level agreed in global strategy for respective technology area with relevant functions
• Identify and document risks related to maintenance and calculate maintenance cost deltas related to major risks
Who are you?
Technical degree (MSc or BSc) in engineering or equivalent experience.
Good technical knowledge and experience in the aftermarket and product support area.
Customer results-oriented mindset.
Good knowledge of data driven analysis in the maintainability domain.
Excellent networking and communication skills
You are fluent in English, both written and spoken; Swedish fluency is a valuable plus.
Ready for the next move?
For more information, please contact Per-Åke Persson, Head of Aftermarket Engineering, Articulated Haulers and Rigid Dump Trucks +46 (0)70 003 4450
Union Representatives:
Dennis Andersson, Akademikerna, +46 470 548063
Thomas Andersson, Unionen, +46 (0)700 89 7659
Jimmy Lönnetun, Ledarna, +46 (0)470 387634
Last application day is the 8th of February. Selection takes place on an ongoing bases. See you soon, future team member!
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
We are committed to shaping the future landscape of efficient, safe, and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents across the group's leading brands and entities.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, you will be working with some of the sharpest and most creative brains in our field to be able to leave our society in better shape for the next generation. We are passionate about what we do, and we thrive on teamwork. We are almost 100,000 people united around the world by a culture of care, inclusiveness, and empowerment.
Part of Volvo Group, Volvo Construction Equipment is a global company driven by our purpose to build the world we want to live in. Together we develop and deliver solutions for a cleaner, smarter, and more connected world. By unleashing everyone's full potential, we build a more sustainable future for all our stakeholders. Come join our team and help us build a better tomorrow. Så ansöker du
