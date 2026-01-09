Senior Mainframe Devekoper
Senior Mainframe Developer -
We are looking for a Senior Mainframe Developer to work with Umeå Order & Logistics legacy solutions. The role focuses on maintaining, optimizing, and modernizing mainframe systems as part of our digitalization journey.
Role Description
As a Senior Mainframe Developer, you will:
Manage, maintain, and optimize mainframe computer systems to ensure efficient, stable, and reliable operations.
Work closely with a team of IT professionals to support business-critical applications and provide technical expertise in mainframe technologies.
Maintain and enhance legacy applications and actively contribute to the organization's digitalization and modernization initiatives.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand requirements and provide technical input for mainframe-based solutions, influencing solution design both within and beyond stable teams.
Analyze application performance and identify opportunities for optimization and improvement.
Ensure adherence to coding standards, best practices, and security guidelines in application development and maintenance.
Modernize legacy applications by integrating mainframe systems with other IT infrastructure components.
Stay up to date with industry trends and emerging mainframe technologies.
Contribute to the Chapter team by sharing best practices, mentoring colleagues, and actively participating in knowledge-sharing initiatives.
Required Skills & Experience
Strong proficiency in mainframe programming languages and tools such as:
COBOL, JCL, VSAM, ISPF, SDSF, MQ, CICS, PL/I, OPCE, Assembler, or equivalent
Experience with mainframe databases and data management systems such as DB2 or IMS
Proven experience in modernizing legacy mainframe environments using relevant tools and techniques
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with the ability to diagnose and resolve complex technical issues
