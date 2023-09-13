Senior Level Designer

Please note - We have multiple positions open and are looking for talents within a range of experience Mid-level to Senior. These roles are primarily based in Stockholm, but can also be based remotely in Europe, or from any of our European offices.
DICE (EA Digital Illusions Creative Entertainment), the award-winning studio based in Stockholm, Sweden, is best known for creating the phenomenally successful Battlefield franchise, the Star Wars: Battlefront franchise and the very creative game Mirror's Edge.
We work through our 4 guiding values: Passion with Purpose, Creative Innovation, Everything Quality and One Community. Our people are the backbone and driving force to our creative products. As such, we are dedicated to providing everyone the chance to express themselves and be their very best with a common cause.
We are looking for a Multiplayer Level Designer to join our team working on Battlefield, where you will report to the Level Design Director or Lead Designer.
You will be responsible for the overall design and experience of one or more multiplayer levels.
What you will do:
Design engaging multiplayer levels and drive their realization within a multidisciplinary team.
Manage the layout, flow, pacing and overall player experience from start to finish.
Blockout and refine the playable spaces using our internal level editor.
Champion both the second-to-second gameplay as well as the overall player journey in the different modes.
Facilitate communication and collaboration across disciplines.
Present the level and its design in team meetings.
Participate in playtests and peer-reviews where you will provide feedback to your fellow designers, just like they will provide feedback on your work.
Qualifications
2+ years of experience as a level designer.
At least one shipped game as a level designer. Preferably on a AAA shooter or action game.
Solid understanding and appreciation of all the components that contribute to creating a great and coherent player experience: art, design, narrative, VFX, sound, cinematics, lighting etc.
Great knowledge of level design fundamentals.
Structured and rational approach to the creative process.
Solid technical understanding.
