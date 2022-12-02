Senior Java Developer to Roaring
2022-12-02
Roarings core business:
Developer experience is at the center of everything we do at Roaring. All of our API's and webhooks are built with the same technical solution regardless of market or service. Roaring builds services to create better digital flows and processes for customer relations and business online. Smooth on-boarding, fast KYC-controls and updated customer data are just some of the services we offer modern businesses.
We put our customers first in everything we do. You can choose between using our web service 'Roaring Web' or integrating our services in your own systems with robust API:s. All our API:s are easy to understand and fun for developers to use and Roaring Web is developed with usability in mind. We also offer monitoring with webhooks which is the smartest, easiest and fastest way to monitor and keep your customer data up to date.
Among our most popular services we have personal and business information, beneficial owner, signatory and company search.
The position at Roaring:
Now we have the opportunity to offer an interesting and challenging position for the right person to join our growing team. We are looking for someone with experience in delivering high-quality coding, who enjoys solving complex problems as well as dares to challenge in order to improve. We believe in close collaboration and short feedback loops and are looking for people who want to be involved all the way from idea to product launch.
At Roaring you will work with a service platform used by hundreds of customers across the Nordic countries. We strive to continuously improve the platform to eliminate tedious operations and maintenance, in favor of automation and monitoring to increase creativity and innovation. This is not just something we say but the foundation for our continued success.
In developing new innovative, data heavy services at Roaring, you will be backed up by more than a century of accumulated experience in data processing and management that will support you in creating new magic in the information processing business.
We find and cultivate data from many good and reliable data sources, originating from both governments and renowned data collection companies. We use this data in order to create new efficient ways to fill gaps in the market needs where we actually make a difference in lowering our customers costs and time spent on tedious processes.
Our Developer team:
You would be joining an excellent tech team that today consist of; two expert senior backend developers with decades of experience in international tech and banking, two senior full stack developers with many successful startup projects under their belts, one senior dev-ops with experience from running large coorporation infrastructure and workloads in the cloud, one junior developer learning the ropes, an experienced head of data management and a developer CTO with a background within data engineering.
The team works as a hybrid team with people both remote and on site, meaning you get the opportunity to work in an amazing office filled with engaged co-workers plus the possibility to form your own working environment together with the team.
Our team consist of outstanding talents with solid experience within the areas we work in. We give everyone an opportunity to develop and guarantee a workspace with a lot of humor where everyone can feel free to speak their mind!
We believe that you:
• Have around +7 years of professional experience coding Java
• Always write clean, maintainable and testable code that you care about
• Have an innovative mindset and dare to try new solutions
• Preferably have worked with Amazon Web Services
• Are fluent in English, preferably Swedish speaking
Location: Remote or in our newly renovated office in Danderyd (subway station Mörby Centrum).
