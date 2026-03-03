Senior Java Developer| Stockholm
2026-03-03
Role - Senior Java Developer
Technology - Java, Springboot, Apache Kafka, SRE, IAM
Location - Stockholm, Sweden
Business Unit - CMTADM
Compensation - Competitive (including bonus)
Job Description
Today, the corporate landscape is dynamic and the world ahead is full of possibilities! None of the amazing things we do at Infosys would be possible without an equally amazing culture, the environment where ideas can flourish and where you are empowered to move forward as far as your ideas will take you.
At Infosys, we assure that your career will never stand still, we will inspire you to build what's next and we will navigate further together. Our journey of learnability, values and trusted relationships with our clients continue to be the cornerstones of our organization and these values are upheld only because of our people.
Your role
In the role of Senior Developer you will develop design of applications, provide regular support/guidance to project teams on complex coding, issue resolution and execution. You will collaborate with some of the best talent in the industry to create and implement innovative high-quality solutions. You will be part of a learning culture, where teamwork and collaboration are encouraged, excellence is rewarded, and diversity is respected and valued.
Responsibilities
Responsible for all codes delivery.
Use XP practices like TDD/Pair Programming.
Delivery of application code, functional test automation code, unit test code, integration tests, and service virtualization.
Build and maintain test programs.
System implementation including, but not limited to, gathering requirements, system solution design.
Performing development activities including hands-on development, reviews and providing technical guidance to team members
Interfacing with technical and business stakeholders - internal and external
Configuration, customization and integration of application.
Client interfacing and offshore coordination.
Available to be on-call and support production issues.
Required
Strong hands on development experience with Java, Spring Boot, JBoss Wild Fly, Apache Artemis, Apache Kafka, REST APIs, Event driven architecture
Database: MySQL, Amazon RDS, OpenSearch, Data Modeling, Query Optimization, Indexing
SRE: Prometheus, Grafana, Jaeger, Open Telemetry, Monitoring, Tracing, Alerting
IAM (Platform aligned): Azure Entra ID, Authentication, Authorization, RBAC, SSO
Traffic Layer: Apache HTTP Server, NGINX, Reverse Proxy, Load Balancing
Familiar with latest trends in industry from technology and domain standpoint
Experience and good understanding of IT SDLC lifecycle phases. Good understanding Agile principles and practices
Strong business process/system analytical skills
Excellent oral and written communication skills with ability to interact with technical and functional staff at all levels.
Experience and desire to work in a Global delivery environment.
Preferred
Experience in telecommunication domain.
Personal
Besides the professional qualifications, we respect and place equal importance to the candidate's personality which facilitates success in customer environments. Few traits we look for are:
High analytical skills
A high degree of initiative, flexibility and adaptability
High customer orientation
Quality awareness
Good verbal and written communication skills
Creative, innovative and able to work in a fast-paced environment
Team Player
About Infosys
Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in over 50 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over three decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through the many next of their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.
Visit www.infosys.com
to see how Infosys can help your enterprise navigate your next.
All aspects of employment at Infosys are based on merit, competence and performance. We are committed to embracing diversity and creating an inclusive environment for all employees. Infosys is proud to be an equal opportunity employer
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-02
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Infosys Technologies (Sweden) AB
(org.nr 556779-1040) Arbetsplats
Infosys Technologies Sweden AB Jobbnummer
9773417