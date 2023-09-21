Senior Java Developer
2023-09-21
Are you an experienced java developer who thrives in an agile environment where things move quickly and performance is of the utmost importance? How about working with amazing software and sweet gaming products, providing a wonderful experience for 260 million players?
The Game Backend Framework is all about Java and scalability, supporting games like Candy Crush, which means handling millions of requests per second. As our games and tech evolve we also have to scale our people and the team. This is where you come into play!
Your role within our Kingdom
This team is responsible for the heart of the Game backends, a fine tuned and high performance Java framework that makes it easy to build and run game backends at a vast scale.
We are now on a mission to transform and migrate from our on-premise infrastructure to Google Cloud Platform, redefining the core of our platform, leverage cloud technology and enable rapid innovation across all of King.
As a platform developer at King, you'll have a great opportunity to build systems with exceptional quality and performance highly tailored to our games and their needs. We offer you the chance to work in an agile environment where frequent, fast-paced releases gives your work a meaningful impact almost immediately.
You will among other things...
Develop one of the world's most used game platforms
Design, architect and implement features for our games
Collaborate closely with SREs and care for the full lifecycle of out systems
Be highly involved and contribute to a unique cloud migration strategy at scale
Share knowledge, help colleagues and coach fellow developers
Be active in recruitment and onboarding of new talent
Champion good engineering practises
Skills to create thrills
5 + years of professional software development experience, with a focus on core java
Experience with high traffic systems
A deep understanding of performance tuning and scalability
A solid sense of quality and craftsmanship
A great attitude towards knowledge sharing and you like to work within a team that discusses solutions and ideas
Comfortable with Linux and Google Cloud
We believe your saga started with genuine tech interest and you are intrigued by solving programming problems in whatever language is most suitable. Hard boiled problems and unique challenges inspire you to never stop learning new things.
You have a DevOps mindset and do not shy away from tackling all aspects of a systems lifecycle. You believe in craftsmanship and writing quality code and prefer to iterate in a fast pace. You are humble and open, share knowledge, ask for feedback and collaborate with your peers to create the best possible solutions.
You have been working in a cloud context for some years and learned how to leverage the cloud for good, modern systems design and implementation. A curious nature makes you naturally keep up to date on what's going on in the tech landscape to constantly improve and extend your toolbox of knowledge and skills.
Tasty bonus skills
We know you're intrigued by the gaming world. So if you also have professional experience from the gaming industry, we sure would like to hear your story but, we are totally open to other industries. Så ansöker du
