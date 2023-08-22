Senior IT Arkitekt med erfarenhet av SAP, Stockholm
2023-08-22
Shaya Solutions is not the next generation company - but rather the company of the present and forever of the current times - within IT, Management, and Engineering services.
Hybrid - we combine the benefits of the traditional consultancy firm with the advantages of the traditional consulting broker.
An inspiring work environment for professional growth and personal development then becomes a natural part. With our broad expertise in various fields and close collaboration with clients, we offer tailor-made solutions.
Why should you apply to us beyond the actual role when seeking employment?
Feel free to read 'About Us' here: https://www.shayasolutions.com/om-oss
As well as how our terms and conditions may appear: https://www.shayasolutions.com/guidelines
If you are applying for the role as a subcontractor (referred to as Partner), you can learn more about how we manage that process: https://www.shayasolutions.com/partner
The job (if you're seeking employment) or the consulting assignment (if you wish to be a subcontractor).
About the assignment:
• Location: Stockholm
• Duration: 3 months with opportunitie to be extended
• Start: 12-sep-2023
•
Apply: as soon as possible, latest at 2023-08-27
• Extent: 100%
• Remote work allowed
Please note that the mandatory requirements have to be met in full for us to present your profile to our Customer.
Description:
Expertise (consulting experience relevant to the desired role and competency):
• Senior (6-10 years of experience).
• SAP Eventmesh, solutioning around Event-driven architecture.
• Knowing Enterprise event-enablement set-up for S4 HANA and AEM is a plus.
• CTMS set-up for ABAP BTP competences.
• ABAP Cloud in BTP good experience.
• Knowledge of SAP Retails is mandatory.
• Knowledge in Promotion Management, Price & Promotion, Sales Data Flow, and Dynamic availability in SAP.
How to proceed with the process
• Apply for the assignment through this ad.
• State your preferred hourly rate in the application.
• Upload your CV in word format.
• We will revert to you if we need further information or clarification regarding your application.
• The Customer usually reverts to us within 10 working days from the last application date. We aim to get back to you promptly with any new information regarding your application or the assignment. If you have not received any information from us within this time frame, please contact us through our platform.
Upon request from the client/end customers, they do not want us to disclose information about them. Another reason is that Shaya Solutions invests a significant amount of time that isn't compensated upfront unless the assignment is filled, which is why they might be cautious about sharing information for natural reasons.
Before a potential interview, you will be informed about the Client well in advance.
About Shaya Solutions
Consulting and competence partner within IT, Management, and Engineering services.
We place a strong emphasis on customer/consultant partner satisfaction and quality in our deliveries, and currently operate in 13 locations in Sweden with our base in Stockholm.
Feel free to reach out if you have any questions or concerns.
