Senior iOS Developer
2024-01-18
Solve complex problems. Decode the future.
At Electrolux Group, as a leading global appliance company, we strive every day to shape living for the better for our consumers, our people and our planet. We share ideas and collaborate so that together, we can develop solutions that deliver enjoyable and sustainable living.
Come join us as you are. We believe diverse perspectives make us stronger and more innovative. In our global community of people from 100+ countries, we listen to each other, actively contribute, and grow together.
Join us in our exciting quest to build the future home.
All about the role:
Electrolux is building and strengthening the Digital Experience Organization to deliver highly scalable services and world-class product experiences for our connected appliances.
We are looking for an experienced iOS Developer to join the team and take responsibility for contributing to the development of the new IoT Mobile App.
Responsibilities will be from writing clean and elegant code, developing custom UI widgets and complex layouts with advanced UX, dealing with complex modular projects, interacting with Electrolux cloud infrastructure to working with a global team spread across different locations worldwide will be yours the day-to-day business.
You will be working in contact with many parties that are involved in the development of Electrolux connectable products such as Digital Products, IT, R&D, Marketing and Design. Problem solving, cooperating with coworkers with different backgrounds, point of views and various cultures will be essential.
What you'll do:
• You will be involved in all aspects of developing new features including user story elaboration, estimation, analysis, design, programming, unit/integration testing and debugging following Agile development practices.
• Build industry leading mobile app for connected appliances on a global scale.
• Perform technology evaluation and design spikes.
• Commit to completing well-defined work and deliver on those commitments.
• Demonstrate an active and positive work ethic, and willingness to learn and help others.
Who you are:
You are curious, persistent, logical, and clever - a true techie at heart. You enjoy living by the code of your craft and developing elegant solutions for complex problems. If this sounds like you, this could be the perfect opportunity to join Electrolux within the Digital Experience Organization!
Qualifications:
• Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, IT or related field or equivalent work experience.
• Expertise in iOS development for consumer-facing apps.
• Strong skills in SwiftUI (merited) and Swift languages. Skills in Kotlin are merited.
• Familiarity with CI/CD and agile ways of working.
• Familiarity to KMM is merited.
• Strong logical reasoning abilities, excellent verbal communication skills for effective collaboration within cross-functional teams, and good debugging skills.
Where you'll be:
Benefit highlights include:
• Flexible work hours/hybrid work environment.
• Attractive social benefits package.
• Extensive learning opportunities and flexible career path.
We look forward to receiving you application!
