Senior Infrastructure Engineer to Rillion
Rillion AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-11-07
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rillion AB i Stockholm
Are you ready to shape the backbone of a cutting-edge B2B SaaS platform? At Rillion, we're searching for an experienced Infrastructure Engineer to drive the growth and optimization of our infrastructure, with a key focus on Azure technologies.
As part of our team, you'll work across both legacy systems and modern cloud solutions, helping us build a robust, scalable, and secure platform that powers our business. If you thrive on solving complex problems and want to take ownership of impactful projects, this is the role for you.
What You'll Do:
Design & optimize infrastructure: Build and enhance our platform for reliability and scalability, transitioning from legacy systems to cloud-based solutions.
Own the Azure ecosystem: Lead efforts in managing Kubernetes (AKS), Azure SQL, virtual machines, and more, ensuring we harness the full potential of Azure services.
Automate & streamline: Develop CI/CD pipelines with Azure DevOps, streamline deployments, and implement Infrastructure as Code (Terraform).
Ensure security & performance: Monitor, troubleshoot, and secure infrastructure, whether on-prem or in the cloud, ensuring high performance and uptime.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams: Work closely with development and operations teams to align infrastructure with business goals.
What You'll Bring:
10+ years of experience in infrastructure, ideally within SaaS environments. You're familiar with both traditional infrastructure and modern cloud platforms.
Expertise in Azure: Hands-on experience with Kubernetes, SQL, Active Directory, networking, and security within Azure.
DevOps and modern practices: Proven experience building CI/CD pipelines, working with Docker, and using Terraform for Infrastructure as Code. Bonus points for GitOps.
Web app stack knowledge: A deep understanding of web servers, databases, APIs, and caching systems, and how they integrate within a SaaS architecture.
Background in Traditional Infrastructure: A solid understanding of networking, data centers, and classic server management to support our legacy systems.
Security first: Experience with cloud security practices, including identity management, RBAC, and network security in Azure.
What we offer:
Opportunity to work in a dynamic growth company
Talented colleagues ready to support the success in your career path
Social events with your colleagues (breakfast, candy-time, afterwork etc.)
A collection of different benefits, including a generous pension and insurance package
Hybrid working model, 2 days per week in the office
Come and enjoy our beautiful office in central Stockholm (on the 14th floor, with amazing views)
The recruitment process:
We review applications and invite for interviews continuously.
A background check will be conducted on final candidates, pre-employment.
About Rillion:
We are a global company founded in Sweden with 30 years' experience in the AP Automation industry. We help finance professionals transform how they manage invoices by digitalizing and automating the entire process.
By removing the manual steps of invoice handling, we enable finance teams to save time and effort, reducing the possibility of human error. Because we're AP professionals ourselves, we understand how to give our customers everything they need, and nothing they don't.
Together with our owners at Altor, we 're on a journey to expand in our home markets, while entering new territories. To complete our mission, we need more talented people!
Rillion is an equal opportunity employer. We believe that diversity is integral to our success, and do not discriminate based on race, color, religion, age, or any other basis protected by law. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rillion AB
(org.nr 556341-9182) Jobbnummer
8999813