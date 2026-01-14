Senior Human Factors Expert
Want to be part of transforming road freight - for good? Einride is showing the world a new way to move, based on the latest digital, electric and autonomous technologies. Through freight capacity as a service, we enable businesses around the world to accelerate towards their sustainability goals.
Founded in 2016, Einride became the first company in the world to deploy a cab-less autonomous electric vehicle on a public road (Sweden, 2019). In 2022, we were the first to successfully operate such a vehicle on a US public road. Today our award-winning technology has been launched across 8 countries (and counting). Our clients are some of the world's biggest shippers, including Fortune 500 companies. We are also operating Sweden's largest truck dedicated public charging network and counting.
We are looking for an experienced Senior Human Factors Expert to join our dynamic product team and help drive the development of our autonomous software and hardware products. You are friendly, open-minded, tech-savvy and also passionate about turning innovative ideas into successful products.
You will:
Formulate thought leadership and strategies to ensure the safety and usability of our products from the human factors perspective
Lead the end-to-end human factors evaluation process, from conducting user research to usability testing
Derive human factors requirements for our self-driving software (Einride Driver), remote management software (Control Tower) and autonomous hardware (eBot)
Support our product managers with translating data-driven user insights and complex human factors concepts into clear, compelling product features that improves the HMI of our products
Communicate and collaborate effectively with product, design, tech, regulatory and safety functions
We expect you to:
5+ years of experience in human factors research
Domain knowledge in automotive or another transportation industry
Familiarity with automation standards and human factors best practices
Deep understanding of human cognition, perception, motor skills, and how they influence design
Experience with regulatory submissions and safety case development for autonomous systems is a plus
Excellent critical thinking and problem-solving skills
Familiarity with agile development and design thinking methodologies
This is a full-time position based in either Stockholm or Gothenburg.You will be part of a truly diverse, high performing team with a common passion for sustainability and making things happen in an innovative way. We recommend that you submit your application as soon as possible since selection and interviews are held continually.
At Einride, we are innovators, building solutions the world has never seen before - but urgently needs. That's why we take action, and it's why we are always eager to be challenged. We know that our best innovations come from having a diverse mix of people, including those of different experiences, career paths, and walks of life. By coming together and sharing our perspectives openly - by disagreeing, discussing, and committing - we deliver greater impact. Så ansöker du
