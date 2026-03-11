Senior Full-Stack Developer in Data & Analytics
2026-03-11
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy that matches your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
You will join a product-focused team within the automotive industry, working in an analytics and data environment that supports several business domains such as aftermarket, manufacturing, and engineering. The assignment centers on enabling analytics for software installation in vehicles, with a strong focus on scalable solutions, modern engineering practices, and close collaboration in a DevOps-driven setup.
Job DescriptionDevelop and maintain frontend applications, backend services, and data pipelines across the full stack.
Build scalable and high-performance solutions for analytics and data-driven products.
Work with machine learning concepts and support production-oriented workflows.
Design, build, and maintain data pipelines for reliable data processing.
Contribute to CI/CD workflows and cloud-native development practices.
Collaborate with stakeholders to gather business requirements and support technical elicitation.
Work closely with the team in an agile and DevOps-oriented delivery model.
RequirementsStrong experience in full-stack development with React and TypeScript.
Strong experience in backend development with Python and Java.
Experience designing scalable, high-performance systems.
Experience with relational and non-relational databases, including SQL and MongoDB.
Proficiency in Azure cloud services.
Experience with CI/CD pipelines.
Experience with messaging platforms such as Kafka and MQ.
Good understanding of machine learning concepts and how to apply them in production.
Experience designing, building, and maintaining data pipelines.
Familiarity with feature engineering, data validation, and model deployment workflows.
Good understanding of cloud-native practices.
Familiarity with agile methodologies.
Experience in stakeholder communication and business requirement gathering.
