Senior Frontend Developer
2025-02-19
About the Position:
Are you ready to make a lasting impact? Intric have a bold vision for the future, and we're not just talking about growth-Intric is on a mission to let everyone benefit from generative AI by making the creation and deployment of AI-based tools easy, open, and secure. As they enter an exciting phase of expansion, they are looking for a brilliant, problem-solving Senior Frontend Engineer to join their fast-growing, ambitious team.
About Intric:
Intric is redefining how generative AI tools are created and deployed. Their collaborative web application is already trusted by the Swedish public sector, and we're poised for exponential growth. Join them and be part of a mission to make AI accessible, easy, and secure for everyone.
What You'll Do:
With 3-5 years of hands-on experience in front-end development, you'll be pivotal in shaping the users' digital experience. You'll take ownership of high-impact projects and play a key role as Intric scales. Here's what you'll be working on:
Be key in scaling our application, ensuring a seamless and responsive user experience for a growing audience.
Collaborate closely with engineers and business developers, contributing to a diverse array of new and existing features that define the experience of our platform across desktop and mobile use-cases.
Drive the continuous improvement of our application's architecture, maintaining high standards of performance and accessibility.
Implement and refine tools to enhance the developer experience, empowering the whole team in their work.
Key Qualifications:
We're looking for a driven, proactive software engineer with:
3-5+ years of hands-on experience, and a passion for tackling new challenges using a modern and evolving tech stack.
Deep understanding of web technologies and standards, including HTTP, HTML/DOM, JavaScript/TypeScript.
Proven experience building and maintaining scalable, web-based applications with a strong track record of successfully shipping apps to accommodate rapid user growth.
Proficiency in state management and caching, ideally using a framework like Svelte.
Strong ability to write, maintain, and deploy performant and efficient code.
A degree in Computer Science or a related field, or equivalent industry experience.
You should also be:
A proactive problem-solver who loves to innovate but also knows how to find pragmatic solutions.
Continuously curious and open-minded, always learning and diving deep into the tech you work with.
A collaborative team player who values shared knowledge and a supportive work environment.
Their Tech Stack:
Web App: Node, TypeScript, HTML/CSS, Svelte/Kit, Tailwind, Melt UI
Infrastructure: Docker, Git, Jira
