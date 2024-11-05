Senior Engineering Manager - with expertise in SAP or SaaS
2024-11-05
Job Description
As one of the world's largest fashion companies with more than 171,000 employees worldwide, H&M is an exciting and dynamic place to pursue a career within the fashion industry. H&M group comprises nine independent brands: H&M, COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M Home, & Other Stories, ARKET and Afound. We have over 5,000 stores across more than 73 markets worldwide.
Our values reflect the heart and soul of H&M. They define what it takes to work here and how we do things. When we interact with colleagues and customers around the world, our values help us develop and grow. We want to be at the forefront of both fashion and sustainability.
• Do you believe "Colleagues are our most valuable asset"?
• Do you want to work in one of the most exciting and fastest-growing regions?
• Do you want to be part of the transforming fashion retail industry?
If the answer is "Oh yes!", then this opportunity might be something for you!
About this role:
Our area Enterprise Application needs a Senior Engineering Manager to manage our org with Center of Excellence (CoE) for all SAP Functional Engineers and Application Experts. Our Center of Excellence (COE) is an integral part of Business Tech. Our mission is clear: to empower our organization and customers with exceptional digital experiences through cutting-edge engineering practices.
As part of the team in the Enterprise Application Area under COE, you'll play a pivotal role in advancing our software development capabilities. You'll work collaboratively to optimize processes and ensure the delivery of high-quality, efficient, and secure software
As a Senior Engineering Manager, you will have formal staff responsibility of 5-10 Engineering Managers and several engineers working on various products. You are responsible for building a strong engineering culture designing a Community of Practices for your area and enabling and securing strong organizational health by ensuring that you plan for both deliveries as well as competence development is aligned. Within your area, you will be responsible for recruiting, staffing, and retaining talents including having a healthy mix of consultants and employees in appropriate tech locations. As Senior Engineering Manager, you will be responsible for ensuring that the team can staff initiative in an efficient way according to set goals - with a healthy work/life balance.
Responsibilities:
As a Senior Engineering Manager, you are responsible for formal staff responsibility for several Engineer Managers with competency in SAP/SaaS application and various 3rd party tools, having indirect responsibility for teams between 100 to 200 engineers working as a full-time employee and consultants
People Development
Providing strategic direction and oversight in the coaching and mentoring of Engineering Managers and their teams.
Conducting performance reviews for EMs and guiding them in conducting reviews for their team members.
Creating and implementing comprehensive professional development plans for EMs and supporting them in developing plans for their teams.
Overseeing the recruitment process, ensuring alignment with organizational goals,
Leading the onboarding process for new EMs
Training
Organizing and providing training to ensure that the EM has the right skills to be successful in their job
Budget Management
Planning and managing the overall budget for area, ensuring resources are allocated efficiently across teams.
Overseeing budget allocation and budgetary decisions by EMs, supporting them in financial planning and resource management.
Agile Practices
Implementing and maintaining agile methodologies at a departmental level, ensuring consistency across all teams.
Facilitating strategic planning sessions, including sprint planning and retrospectives, while empowering Engineering Managers to lead daily stand-ups.
Cross-functional Coordination
Collaborating with senior leaders in other areas/departments to ensure cross-functional alignment and support Engineering Managers in maintaining this alignment within their teams.
Ensuring that all teams' efforts are in alignment with overall business goals and strategic initiatives.
Staffing
Managing the composition and workload of the area, addressing staffing needs and gaps holistically in collaboration with Engineering Managers.
Establishing and maintaining the optimal ratio of consultants and full-time employees to balance expertise, flexibility, and cost.
Developing and executing location strategies to optimize team performance, including onshore, nearshore, and offshore staffing models.
Operations/RUN
Flexible operations: Utilize DevOps, in-house Run Services or Managed Services based on team needs to enhance efficiency and scalability
Strategic Integration: Ensure diverse operational strategies complement internal capabilities and support business objectives
Vendor management: Regularly assess vendor performance, build strong collaborative relationships, identify and mitigate risks, and ensure value for money while seeking cost-saving opportunities.
Qualifications
10+ years as a technology leader using & implementing modern technologies in complex organizations at scale.
Experience in setting up COE / Enterprise Application Areas with SAP or SaaS applications
5+ years of experience in managing a team of managers with indirect responsibility for teams over 100 people
Great stakeholder management skills and collaboration across business units
Interested in developing people and building an extraordinary engineering culture.
Sound financial and forecasting skills and experience handling resource allocation budgets.
Proven experience in building successful communities of practice.
Cultivate trust and empower others to both responsibilities, dare to fail, learn, and grow.
Strong interpersonal, collaborative, and communication skills.
Ability and credibility to lead and guide both in-house and third-party teams.
Outstanding troubleshooting, analytical, and problem-solving abilities
Functional Knowledge:
Strong leadership skills.
Senior formal manager/staff responsible skills (incl. recruitment, performance development, career planning)
Workforce planning
Budgeting and forecasting
Cloud and emerging technologies, preferably prior experience in work with Azure or GCP
Technology development & lifecycles
