Taxichaufför Sökes / Taxi Driver Required
RideWave AB / Fordonsförarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla fordonsförarjobb i Stockholm
2025-07-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos RideWave AB i Stockholm
We are looking for professional and reliable taxi drivers to join our team! If you have a passion for driving and delivering excellent customer service, we want to hear from you.
Responsibilities:
Safely pick up and transport passengers to their destinations
Follow all traffic laws and company policies
Keep the vehicle clean, presentable, and well-maintained
Assist passengers with luggage when needed
Handle both cash and digital payments accurately
Use GPS and navigation tools effectively
Provide friendly, professional customer service at all times
Requirements:
Valid driver's license with a clean driving record
Good knowledge of local roads and traffic regulations
Ability to use GPS/navigation systems
Excellent communication and customer service skills
Reliable, punctual, and professional attitude Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-31
E-post: Careers@ridewave.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare RideWave AB
(org.nr 559267-2801), http://ridewave.se
Vintrosagatan 54 Lgh 1804 (visa karta
)
124 74 BANDHAGEN Jobbnummer
9423904