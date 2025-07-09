Taxichaufför Sökes / Taxi Driver Required

RideWave AB / Fordonsförarjobb / Stockholm
2025-07-09


We are looking for professional and reliable taxi drivers to join our team! If you have a passion for driving and delivering excellent customer service, we want to hear from you.

Responsibilities:

Safely pick up and transport passengers to their destinations
Follow all traffic laws and company policies
Keep the vehicle clean, presentable, and well-maintained
Assist passengers with luggage when needed
Handle both cash and digital payments accurately
Use GPS and navigation tools effectively
Provide friendly, professional customer service at all times

Requirements:

Valid driver's license with a clean driving record
Good knowledge of local roads and traffic regulations
Ability to use GPS/navigation systems
Excellent communication and customer service skills
Reliable, punctual, and professional attitude

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-31
E-post: Careers@ridewave.se

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
RideWave AB (org.nr 559267-2801), http://ridewave.se
Vintrosagatan 54 Lgh 1804 (visa karta)
124 74  BANDHAGEN

Jobbnummer
9423904

