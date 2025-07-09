Technical Sales Specialist, Motor Drive, Oltc & Bushings
2025-07-09
The opportunity
Components in Ludvika are a part of Business Unit Transformers at Hitachi Energy. We are Hitachi's largest manufacturer of transformer components such as Tap changers and Bushings. A global customer base both within and outside Hitachi contributes to a business-driven work climate where every product and contract is equally important.
We are now looking for a Technical Sales Specialist that supports Sales with technical solutions to fulfill End-user specifications when it comes to Motor drive unit (MDU), Tap changers (OLTC) and Bushings. You will be a part of our Marketing and Sales organization, supporting our two locations in Ludvika, Sweden & Zürich, Switzerland. Ludvika will be your place of work, and some travelling will be a part of the job.
Your role as a Technical Sales Specialist is new and gives you the opportunity to make your mark and shape the work. Your first task will be to collect/interpret End-user specifications and translate to our product portfolio. Then continuously develop the process of making technical solutions available/defined for Sales/Tendering & Customers. Enabling speed and quality in the sales process. Besides Sales/Tendering you will engage with Marketing, Engineering and Order handling.
We are looking for someone with a passion for technical solutions combined with pedagogical qualities.
How you'll make an impact
Build up a comprehensible library with existing MDU/OLTC/Bushing types and their technical capability. And connect the products to Customers.
First responder for existing technical solutions and corresponding documentation.
Identify gaps in our existing portfolio Vs End-user specifications and feed R&D with the findings.
Drive cross-functional teams to keep our library up to date and translated into technical solutions.
Live Hitachi Energy core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your Background
To fit in this role, we see that you have at least 3 years of work experience in Engineering or Sales.
We believe you have good skills in technical understanding, Microsoft Excel, PowerBI and other business intelligence tools.
As a person, you have an easy time seeing the big picture, are solution-oriented, and have good leadership skills.
Since you will be working in a global environment, it is important that you are fluent in English and have good communicative skills.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career opportunities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More About Us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? We review the selection continuously, and the advertisement may close before the last application date, don't delay - apply today!
More information: Recruiting Manager, Henrik Boström, henrik.bostrom@hitachienergy.com
More information: Recruiting Manager, Henrik Boström, henrik.bostrom@hitachienergy.com, will answer your questions about the position. Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers: Håkan Blomquist, +46 107-38 31 52, Unionen: Tomas L. Gustafsson, +46 107-38 27 47; Leaders: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. Other questions are directed to Talent Partner Christian.falevik@hitachienergy.com
