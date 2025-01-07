Senior Engineer Avionics
2025-01-07
Scandinavian Airlines System SAS
CAMO Engineering
The Engineering department within the CAMO is looking for an experienced and motivated Payload Engineer to join a dynamic organization and a highly reputable flag carrier. The right candidate will have the skills and personality to fit within a small, multi skilled team that is responsible for the continuing airworthiness, safety and reliability of the aircraft and components in line with the manufacturer recommendations and the regulatory requirements. In addition, the Payload Engineer continuously contributes to improve SAS products and processes with cost saving initiatives to help our service in a complex and demanding environment.
Challenges you will work on:
As part of the CAMO Engineering Avionics team, you will work with aircraft systems such as Navigation, Communication and Electrical power on a variety of aircraft types A320/A330/A350, B737NG and EMB190/195. The focus is to maintain the Continuing Airworthiness, safety and reliability of the aircraft and components in line with the manufacturer recommendations and the regulatory requirements. Your main responsibilities will be delivery and quality within Avionics team. Lead, delegate, and prioritize workload. Follow up tasks and workload in the team. Support the Team Leader / Fleet Manager with annual assessment as well as competence development of team members. You will work close with all teams in SAS CAMO as well with SAS Part-145 department. You are analytic driven and have experience to draw conclusions from data driven facts, you should have experience working in a similar operational environment and will have safety as your top priority, with sound judgement in both technical and financial matters.
• Maintain service level of all entertainment systems on SAS fleet on highest level
• Provide substantiation data for maintenance program task escalation and de-escalation.
• Ensure that Airworthiness Directives are being processed through technical assessment and preparation of Engineering Orders.
• Review and recommend incorporation of Service Bulletins to enhance safety, operational performance, and reliability in order to gain lower cost during operation.
• Support the 145 maintenance organizations, logistics and planning sections.
• Ensure the achievement of technical reliability targets.
• Carry out occurrence/Incident investigations
• Control the configuration status for the aircraft/components
• Define and ensures the implementation of actions resulting from non-conformance findings as part of Quality Audits, Quality Inspections or Airworthiness Review
• Participate in projects which could be commercial or flight operation oriented, when deemed appropriate
• Interface with OEMs and TC holders
To be successful in this role, we believe you should have:
• University degree or equivalent in Aeronautical/Electrical Engineering
• Relevant experience of aircraft types A320/A330/A350 and/or EMB190/195
• Minimum of 5 years demonstrative working experience with Avionics engineering relevant topics
• Knowledge in EASA Part-M & Part-145 regulations
• AMOS experience
• Skywise experience
• Excellent communication skills
• Fluent in English - both verbally and written
• Strong skills in IT systems and tools
As a person you are
• Able to learn new skills
• Responsible and self sufficient
• A teamplayer with strong collaboration skills and fit well in a multicultural environment
• Detail-oriented
• You are analytic driven and have an ability to draw conclusions from data driven facts
Other of Importance
• Deadline for application: 21/01/2025. Please send us your CV as soon as possible, as interviews are conducted continuously and the position may be filled before the application deadline.
• Desired start date: As soon as possible
• Position: Fulltime (100%) starting with a 6-month probation period
• This position is based in Frösundavik, Solna (Stockholm), and you will be expected to work onsite. Remote work may also be an option, depending on the agreement made with your manager. Please note that travel is to be expected in this role.
We look forward to hearing from you!
