Senior Engineer AdBlue Installation
Volvo Business Services AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2023-08-28
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
Volvo Group is building the future. Soon our roads will consist of autonomous vehicles and sustainable transport solutions - and we are the ones creating it. We at Volvo Group Trucks Technology are looking for our next Engineering technical leader, working with the transformation from diesel vehicles towards electrification and automation. Do you have what it takes to step into the future with us?
Are you ready for some new challenges? Is your passion to work with creating future transport solutions?
There is now an opportunity for you to join us in the Chassis Equipment team as a Development engineer for AdBlue tank and installation.
What is our offer?
You will be part of the most challenging and exciting projects ever at Volvo Group, being part of a transfer towards Zero emission and sustainability with the target to be NO 1. In the Truck industry. We have the resources and knowledge to do the job, and we now offer you a chance to join us on the journey.
Working with us means working together with many other people with different technical skills and culture, meaning that you will develop your network, your skills and work globally. On top of challenging tasks and great colleagues, we offer you the chance to work in a vibrant international organisation with great opportunities for personal development.
Who are we? What do we work with?
We are a team of skilled engineers working with chassis components and installation. We work in an enthusiastic atmosphere where joy, team spirit and trust are key characteristics.
Our team lead the development for our technical area in close co-operation cross-functional representatives from other commodities. We are responsible for both short- and long-term strategies for our components and systems.
What will you work with?
As engineer at Volvo Group you will have the opportunity to participate in the development of our future products where we have many exciting challenges ahead.
In this position you will lead the development work in AdBlue tanks, AdBlue pipes and UDS pump installation. You will work in tight collaboration with engineers within our own team and other engineers both locally and globally.
With the new regulation for emission and sustainability we have a lot of challenges within AdBlue system.
As engineer, you are responsible for the development of new components and systems as well as maintaining the quality of the current products within your responsibility area.
Who are you?
We are searching for a self-driven individual with a passion for technology development that enjoy working in a fast-paced environment!
To be successful in this role we believe that you are a team player with excellent communication and cooperation skills. You work structured and analytical and can prioritize your own work and handle multiple tasks. You take on new opportunities and tough challenges with a sense of urgency, high energy and enthusiasm. Having knowledge on our products and truck usage is a merit.
Assignment will include travel and visits to suppliers and sub-suppliers but also to customers and workshops
Requirements
Master's degree in in Mechanical engineering or B Sc with several years of relevant professional work experience
Experience from product development is a must and experience from automotive industry is preferred
Experience from supplier involved product development is preferred.
Some years of experience in 3D-modelling and PDM-systems, preferably Creo and PDM Link
Fluent in English, both spoken and written
We are looking forward to your application!
Curious to learn more about the job? Do you have any questions? Please contact me:
Mikael Hildesson, +46-73 90 22096mikael.hildesson@volvo.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Group Trucks Technology Jobbnummer
8062211