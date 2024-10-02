Senior Embedded/Linux Developer, Mälmo
Do you have what it takes to thrive in the vibrant world of IT consulting? VIPAS AB, a burgeoning company, proudly invites you to embark on your next engaging project as ourSenior Embedded/Linux Developer,Mälmo.
About VIPAS :
Imagine a world where your business technology perfectly aligns with your goals-efficient, scalable, and innovative. At VIPAS AB, that's exactly what we strive to create. As an IT consulting company, we don't just offer services; we deliver tailored solutions using cutting-edge technologies like Java and Python. Our team is well-versed in software development, DevOps, and engineering, bringing years of experience and expertise. Think of us as your trusted guide, leading your organization through the landscape of modern tech adoption, ensuring every step is taken with confidence and foresight.
Job Description:
Develop and maintain product-specific code in userspace.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to design and implement new features.
Ensure high performance and responsiveness of applications.
Troubleshoot and debug issues in a timely manner.
Contribute to continuous improvement and best practices.
Key Responsibilities:
Strong experience in C++ and Linux.
Proven track record in embedded systems development.
Familiarity with Dbus, Jenkins, and Open Embedded is a plus.
Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
Ability to thrive in a collaborative team environment.
Requirements:
Competitive salary.
Flexible working hours.
Professional development opportunities.
Supportive team culture.
How to Apply: If you are excited about this opportunity and meet the qualifications, please send your resume and a cover letter to us.
We look forward to hearing from you!Why Join Us?
Vipas AB offers attractive employment packages for IT consultants, aligned with the Teknikföretagen (Almega) collective agreement. Clients Working with us provides opportunities in diverse industries, allowing you flexibility and growth. If you're driven and eager to face new challenges, join the VIPAS family.
You'll be part of an innovative team driving the future of telecom, Automotive, Retail, and Banking. If you're ready to take on challenging projects and grow your career in a cutting-edge environment, this is the opportunity for you!
Apply Now &Please feel free to reach me at shivani@vipas.se
.
Note: Please do apply if you have Sweden PR/ citizenship OR a Sweden work permit.
How to Apply:
Interested candidates are encouraged to apply by submitting their resume and cover letter. Join us in driving innovation in the VIPAS AB!
