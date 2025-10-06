Senior Embedded Firmware Developer, Lund
Axis Communications AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2025-10-06
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Axis Communications AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Kristianstad
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a Senior Embedded firmware developer to join the R&D Production test team located in Lund, Sweden.
Who is your future team?
After development comes production - otherwise there is no supply of the excellent products Axis develop. In this role you will be part of a team with a mission to improve the test environment for our products all over the world. We do this by gathering requirements from our stakeholders and based on these we improve the test firmware and the API towards the production system. The role includes programming in C, developing APIs, hands-on handling of the products and problem solving.
Our team is the bridge between R&D projects and production tests, and we always strive to support both parties according to their needs, but at the same time we want to challenge old ways of thinking. The team have members from all over the world so the language we speak, most of the time, is English. The work is located at Axis head quarter in Lund, Sweden.
What you'll do here as senior embedded firmware developer:
Ensuring a reliable and stable production is the key to supply our customer with products in time. In this role you will continuously work to improve the quality of our tests and production FW.
In this position you will:
* Develop the APIs between camera test FW and production test systems
* Assist product projects with production firmware development
* Monitor our daily build lab, analyze and take actions on failures
* Maintain the production firmware architecture and software
* Maintain the Jenkins daily builds and release jobs, building weekly firmware releases
* Work in a Linux based environment
Who are you?
We are looking for a person who appreciate to be part of a team, working together and deliver in time to stakeholders. You are a helpful, honest and transparent person who is good at troubleshooting.
We'd love to hear that you have:
* Experience with Embedded Systems and API development
* A master's degree in Computer Science (or similar)
* Experience of programming in C/C++ and knowledge of Python and/or other scripting languages
* Interest in learning new programming languages
* Excellent communication skills in English and/or Swedish
Experience from below is a bonus;
* Git, Gerrit, Yocto, Bitbake and Jenkins
* Product production and testing
What Axis has to offer
By joining Axis, you will embark on an exciting journey of personal and professional growth. We will offer you a great introduction to Axis with training. Our team will support you but also listen to your experiences and give you freedom to explore and realize your ideas. We are a fast-growing company that can offer you great career opportunities and a competitive package of benefits.
In exchange for your dedication, Axis offers you a job in an open, friendly, and professional environment. We work in an innovative and global organization that takes great pride in delivering world-class, high-quality products, services, and solutions to our customers. Working with us gives you an excellent opportunity to develop in an organization promoting professional and individual growth. You will have a role where your operational effort really will be of great impact to the overall success of Axis.
We want you to enjoy working with us, which is why we offer benefits such as flexible working hours, Friday cake, company bonus, wellness allowance, health insurance and your very own Axis bicycle - to name a few.
We also provide a brand new training facility free for every Axis employee. You can see it here Axis HQ
We believe in sustainability, equality and inclusion. Read more here
Axis is an organization that values creativity and promotes teamwork and openness. With us you will grow both personally and professionally. You will be part of a team of great colleagues that enjoy going to work in the morning. Welcome!
Curious to discover more?
We have a host of places where you can learn more about Axis, our products, solutions, company culture, and what working at Axis is really like.
Check out:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
At Axis, we truly value work-life balance, and during the summer months, many of us take the opportunity to enjoy a well-deserved vacation. This might mean that our response times are a bit slower than usual - but rest assured, we'll get back to you as soon as we can.
In the meantime, we hope you're also enjoying the season. Have a fantastic summer!
Ready to Act?
For questions, please contact recruiting manager, Camilla Berthilsson, at +46 733 359 300 or by writing
Due to summer vacations, please allow longer response time. We will get back to you as soon as possible after return. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "R-122243". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axis Communications AB
(org.nr 556253-6143) Jobbnummer
9542084